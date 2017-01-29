WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Anderson and Gallows Win Raw Tag Team Titles (Video)

After their latest attempt at the Raw Tag Team Championship, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows took the gold at the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Royal Rumble pre-show would feature two hours of programming, including three matches. The first would be a six-woman tag match, which saw the team of Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella win. A match set later on is Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks. However, in between this would be the Raw Tag Team Championship match in Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Two referees would be needed for this bout, which came into play early and often. One caught a leveraged pin while the other took a Brogue Kick. This left just one official in the ring, who ended up counting to three on a Anderson roll-up attempt while he held the tights. This earned he and Gallows the Raw Tag Team Championship.

After a long journey toward the belts, including losing to New Day and Cesaro and Sheamus a handful of times, Anderson and Gallows claimed gold. It took them a while, as they had the momentum coming out of their debut in April 2016, but had nothing materialize. However, the long trip to the top of the tag team division finally reached its culmination at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Cesaro and Sheamus probably won’t be gone for long, as they will likely get a rematch. They are both in the Royal Rumble match, which has yet to happen. This is a time when friendships in WWE often breakup, which could spell doom for the international duo. Might one eliminate the other in the 30-man battle royal for a trip to WrestleMania 33?

In the meantime, the Royal Rumble has turned into Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows’ night. How will their fare with the tag titles?

