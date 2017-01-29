WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: AJ Styles vs. John Cena Video Highlights
At Royal Rumble, AJ Styles and John Cena battled in a continuation of their hot summer rivalry. Did the Phenomenal One retain the WWE World Championship? Or did Cena tie Ric Flair’s record?
One of the hotly anticipated matches at the 2017 Royal Rumble featured AJ Styles and John Cena. They had spent much of the summer last year feuding for bragging rights on SmackDown Live. The Phenomenal One seemed to have Cena’s number, gaining an edge in the rivalry. Later on, Styles would defeat Dean Ambrose to become WWE World Champion.
Cena returned a few months back, but has yet to get a singles match against Styles. Of course, Cena is looking to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title reigns, and Styles is a roadblock to that goal. With the stakes incredibly high for both men, the clash at Royal Rumble was sure to be intense. In addition to bragging rights and the WWE World Championship, a likely spot in the WrestleMania main event was on the line.
Please continue reading for highlights from AJ Styles vs. John Cena at Royal Rumble 2017.
THEY DON'T WANT NONE!! @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg heads to the ring to defend his title vs. 15-time World Champ @JohnCena! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MNEsQbfRP3
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"It feels like a BIG FIGHT!!" – @JohnCena#CenaVsStyles is LIVE NEXT at #RoyalRumble on @WWENetwork!! pic.twitter.com/TV34fJjBuS
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Styles took an early advantage with kicks to the hamstring. He also used the opportunity to mock Cena.
"There's nothing like beating a guy at his OWN GAME!" – @JCLayfield#YouCantSeeMe #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FGVkL6t0Yp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
AJ kept the pressure on, hitting a wheelbarrow facebuster on Cena.
Wheelbarrow FACEBUSTER by @AJStylesOrg!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ms2Jm3GGWU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Cena countered AJ’s striking combo with a huge lariat out of the corner. The challenger followed that up with the real Five Knuckle Shuffle.
FIVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vQw6xSxNXy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Cena went to the ropes for a flying attack, but Styles was able to revocer in time to counter. He caught Cena in the Argentine backbreaker, and followed it up with a spin out powerbomb from that position.
Backbreaker rack into a spin-out POWERBOMB!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/6RdqLVjwmr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena rolled out of the way. Cena countered with an AA, but only managed a two count.
ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT by @JohnCena!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KGhTNY106w
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Styles came back with a Pele Kick, and followed that with a Phenomenal Forearm that connected. He, too, only got a two count.
#PhenomenalForearm by @AJStylesOrg!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XFaM52OtUD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Cena spent much of the match in bad shape, having trouble catching his breath. Styles kept the pressure on, but Cena pulled it together to hit an electric chair facebuster.
#ElectricChair FACEBUSTER by @JohnCena!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/aIxxsHRDcq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Cena went for another AA, but Styles countered it into the Calf Crusher. The challenger powered out and countered with an STF. Styles tried to grab the ropes but Cena repositioned until Styles countered with a pin attempt. After the hold broke, Styles locked in his own STF.
.@JohnCena using @RicFlairNatrBoy's Figure-Four Leglock?!? Will he become a 16x World Champion TONIGHT? #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/p0c1jShcxd
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Cena pulled out all the stops, even borrowing the Figure Four Leg Lock from Ric Flair. Styles escaped and locked in a cross arm breaker as the two traded submission holds. Cena powered out with a one armed powerbomb.
Unbelievable strength shown by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/lnjatMibOC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Cena went for the homerun with a leg drop from the top rope, but Styles countered it into a powerbomb. AJ followed it up with a Styles Clash, but Cena kicked out at two.
#StylesCLASH!!
ONE TWO NOOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/YZW1MWXSKs
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
A springboard 450 splash by Styles was countered with knees to the gut. Cena busted out a beautiful Code Red, but only managed a two count as Styles kicked out.
AJ utilized an Ushigaroshi neckbreaker, but again, Cena kicked out at two. Cena then hit a modified cutter for yet another two count.
A modified cutter by @JohnCena!!! He's pulling out all the stops!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dT4Oy4u1vm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
John went for the super AA from off the middle rope, even smugly acknowledging that he knew it would end the match. However, Styles kicked out at two.
"HE KICKS OUT OF THE A+ AA!!!" – @MauroRanallo#RoyalRumble #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/4x3BKDUI5T
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Styles countered an AA attempt into the Styles Clash, but Cena again kicked out at two. AJ tried to follow up with a Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena grabbed him off the top rope for an AA. Instead of going for the pin immediately, Cena rolled through for yet another AA. This time, it was enough for a three count, and Cena matches Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships.
.@WWERobinson gives the @WWE Championship to @JohnCena — A World Title victory for the record-tying 16th time!! pic.twitter.com/hYI7vxL5OX
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
CONGRATULATIONS @JohnCena on your 16th World Championship victory, winning the @WWE Title at #RoyalRumble!! pic.twitter.com/Dc4xUMz844
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
A great world championship match between Styles and Cena. Now that Cena has tied Ric Flair’s record, what’s next for both men?
