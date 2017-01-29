WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: AJ Styles vs. John Cena Video Highlights

At Royal Rumble, AJ Styles and John Cena battled in a continuation of their hot summer rivalry. Did the Phenomenal One retain the WWE World Championship? Or did Cena tie Ric Flair’s record?

One of the hotly anticipated matches at the 2017 Royal Rumble featured AJ Styles and John Cena. They had spent much of the summer last year feuding for bragging rights on SmackDown Live. The Phenomenal One seemed to have Cena’s number, gaining an edge in the rivalry. Later on, Styles would defeat Dean Ambrose to become WWE World Champion.

Cena returned a few months back, but has yet to get a singles match against Styles. Of course, Cena is looking to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title reigns, and Styles is a roadblock to that goal. With the stakes incredibly high for both men, the clash at Royal Rumble was sure to be intense. In addition to bragging rights and the WWE World Championship, a likely spot in the WrestleMania main event was on the line.

Please continue reading for highlights from AJ Styles vs. John Cena at Royal Rumble 2017.

Styles took an early advantage with kicks to the hamstring. He also used the opportunity to mock Cena.

AJ kept the pressure on, hitting a wheelbarrow facebuster on Cena.

Cena countered AJ’s striking combo with a huge lariat out of the corner. The challenger followed that up with the real Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Cena went to the ropes for a flying attack, but Styles was able to revocer in time to counter. He caught Cena in the Argentine backbreaker, and followed it up with a spin out powerbomb from that position.

Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena rolled out of the way. Cena countered with an AA, but only managed a two count.

Styles came back with a Pele Kick, and followed that with a Phenomenal Forearm that connected. He, too, only got a two count.

Cena spent much of the match in bad shape, having trouble catching his breath. Styles kept the pressure on, but Cena pulled it together to hit an electric chair facebuster.

Cena went for another AA, but Styles countered it into the Calf Crusher. The challenger powered out and countered with an STF. Styles tried to grab the ropes but Cena repositioned until Styles countered with a pin attempt. After the hold broke, Styles locked in his own STF.

Cena pulled out all the stops, even borrowing the Figure Four Leg Lock from Ric Flair. Styles escaped and locked in a cross arm breaker as the two traded submission holds. Cena powered out with a one armed powerbomb.

Cena went for the homerun with a leg drop from the top rope, but Styles countered it into a powerbomb. AJ followed it up with a Styles Clash, but Cena kicked out at two.

A springboard 450 splash by Styles was countered with knees to the gut. Cena busted out a beautiful Code Red, but only managed a two count as Styles kicked out.

AJ utilized an Ushigaroshi neckbreaker, but again, Cena kicked out at two. Cena then hit a modified cutter for yet another two count.

John went for the super AA from off the middle rope, even smugly acknowledging that he knew it would end the match. However, Styles kicked out at two.

Styles countered an AA attempt into the Styles Clash, but Cena again kicked out at two. AJ tried to follow up with a Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena grabbed him off the top rope for an AA. Instead of going for the pin immediately, Cena rolled through for yet another AA. This time, it was enough for a three count, and Cena matches Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships.

A great world championship match between Styles and Cena. Now that Cena has tied Ric Flair’s record, what’s next for both men?

