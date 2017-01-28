The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 predictions for each match on the card.

The 2017 Royal Rumble is upon us. This is one of the most intriguing nights of the year for WWE, with the winner of the big match becoming one-half of the main event of WrestleMania. The 2017 edition of the Rumble match could very well end up being one of the best in recent memory, with some of the WWE’s best-known faces stepping into the 30 man over the top rope battle royal.

As well as the Royal Rumble match itself, we will see some of the most important titles in the company put on the line on the night, with several storylines set to kick into overdrive. The Royal Rumble is traditionally the start of the Road to WrestleMania, this year the Rumble match could determine the directions for a whole host of stars in the buildup to the biggest show of the year.

The way that things are going, we could have some of the biggest match-ups for WrestleMania coming out of the back of the Royal Rumble. WWE may very well know where they are heading in the next few months, this could be the first indication of what may very well happen on the WrestleMania card.

With that in mind, here are our predictions of what will happen in all the matches at the 2017, WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs Neville

Rich Swann has held the WWE Cruiserweight Championship since he defeated former Champion Brian Kendrick, on the premier episode of 205 Live back at the end of November. Neville wasn’t an original member of the Cruiserweight division, but he has made a massive impact since returning to action with a more serious, and angry, attitude.

Neville’s whole gripe is that he feels he’s been overlooked ever since he arrived in WWE, but that he is actually the King of the Cruiserweights. Swann is the happy go lucky, dancing champion who wants to rid WWE of Neville. This could be a match that steals the show, both men are more than capable of putting on a five-star match.

The whole premise of the current Neville character is that he is annoyed at the way WWE has been using him, and that he is better than anyone else in the Cruiserweight Division. Swann needs to keep hold of the title in this match, but also needs to look strong in the process.

The match needs Swann to stamp his authority on the division, but doesn’t need him to lose the belt, not just yet. Swann can take the fight to Neville, so much so that he ends up going a little bit too far and ends up battering Neville. The referee has to step in and stop the match, with Neville down. This finish can give Neville the perfect way out of being beaten, it was the referee who stopped the match, Neville wasn’t pinned or submitted.

Prediction: Rich Swann wins by referee stoppage

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Bayley

This whole feud, for the Women’s Championship, basically comes off the back of the fact that Bayley holds a couple of wins over the Champion. Oh and that Charlotte thinks she’s the best female wrestler of all time. Oh and that the world had seen enough Charlotte vs Sasha Banks matches to last us a lifetime.

Bayley was a big deal in NXT, but at times on the main roster, she has looked a little bit lost in the grand scheme of things. Charlotte may very well equal the amount of World titles held by her famous father, but it will probably only take her a couple more years to hit that magic number 17.

WWE has made a big deal of the fact that Charlotte has gone 15-0 in pay-per-view matches since her arrival on the main roster, that streak will not be ended here by Bayley. This match should be a decent spectacle, but bigger things are coming down the line for both of these women. This could be the perfect way to plant the seeds for a four-way match at WrestleMania also featuring Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.

A Bayley loss wouldn’t hurt the former NXT Women’s Champion, she’ll always be massively popular with the crowd. Charlotte will retain the title after some interference from Dana Brooke, which will see Sasha come out to run her off, before Jax comes out and obliterates everyone, holds up the title and points to the WrestleMania sign on the roof of the building.

Prediction: Charlotte retains the Raw Women’s Championship

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena

John Cena is on the hunt for a record equaling 16th World title reign. AJ Styles is the man determined to spoil that party. You get a terrible feeling that Cena may get the win here and head to Elimination Chamber to defend it.

In the grand scheme of things, Cena eventually beating Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles may not be a massive shock. It could potentially be equaled on Sunday night, with a smug Cena becoming the man to beat on SmackDown Live once again.

Styles, on the other hand, is coming off the back of probably the hottest WWE debut year that anyone has had. After making his WWE debut at last year’s Royal Rumble, this could be his time to prove his worth to WWE, by giving Cena another epic match.

This match should end with Cena walking out as the new champion, after a hot match. Cena may very well lose that title at March’s Elimination Chamber, but the Royal Rumble is his chance to bask in the glory once more.

Styles losing the title isn’t a bad thing, it can push him towards a potential feud with Shane McMahon at ‘Mania. We all know how much publicity he would receive if he was to face the heir apparent in WWE.

Prediction: John Cena wins the WWE Championship

WWE Universal Championship No DQ Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns

A match where all the clues would point to a title change, but where Chris Jericho will still end up being the difference maker, despite the fact that he’s inside that shark cage hanging above the ring. How he goes about that could be a real stroke of genius.

Last year Roman Reigns lost his WWE Championship, after being forced to defend it as part of the actual Royal Rumble match. This year he should also walk out empty handed, Kevin Owens needs that title for a little bit longer yet.

With Jericho in that shark cage, it should negate his influence on the match, but it more than likely won’t. Whether that involves him pretending to pass out so the cage is brought down to check on his condition, or he throws his United States Championship belt down to KO Reigns, Jericho has to have a say in the outcome of the match.

Reigns winning the gold is far too predictable heading towards WrestleMania, it just should not happen. Owens needs some kind of feud going forward and this should be the time when he begins to round on Jericho, in preparation for a big match between the best friends at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Kevin Owens retains the WWE Universal Championship

The Royal Rumble Match

Heading into this year’s Royal Rumble match, WWE wants us to think that here are only three men who are in with a shot of winning the match. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker have all been the main focus of the buildup to the match, but will it be one of them that walks away with the main event spot at WrestleMania? Probably not, but anything could happen.

There are other men who would be sensible winners, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, a returning Finn Balor or a potentially debuting Samoa Joe. All of them would be interesting as the winners of the 2017 Royal Rumble. Strowman has been built as the monster on Raw since the brand split.

Jericho could get the win so he is guaranteed a title match with his best friend Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship. Finn Balor could be set to make a return from his shoulder injury, and could win to set up a return match for the Universal Championship. Samoa Joe could make the step up from NXT in the biggest way possible, and outlast every man in the match, what better way to throw him right to the top of the card?

We will see some surprises. Despite his insistence, he won’t be there, Kurt Angle could pop up. Tye Dillinger should be the number ten entrant (if he’s not then the fans will not be happy). Shaquille O’Neill will enter, and probably be the cause for Big Show’s elimination, to set up their showdown at WrestleMania.

Dolph Ziggler should be eliminated by a special commentator for the night Jerry Lawler, to set up some kind of match between them down the road. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will clash, they’ll more than likely eliminate each other and then we’ll see match number three between them in Orlando.

Having said all of that, maybe this is the time for The Undertaker to win the Royal Rumble. It would make little sense to throw him into the match, unless he was set to be the winner. You could set up a potential WrestleMania, title vs career match on the grandest stage of them all. He’s a legend in WWE, this should be the Undertaker’s shot at winning the Royal Rumble.

Prediction: The Undertaker wins

Who do you think will win at the Royal Rumble PPV?

