WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Official Entrant Order

A look at what turned out to be the official entrant order of the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

On Sunday night, the WWE Royal Rumble match would take place. It saw 30 Superstars eye a chance at main eventing WrestleMania 33 for one of the two World titles. This is always one of the most anticipated bouts of the year by the WWE Universe, as it always provides surprises, twists, and turns to get us into the most active time of the year in wrestling.

Well, the Royal Rumble has come and gone and the official entrant order would be learned once everyone joined the match. Who joined the field at No. 1? How about No. 27? Was there a surprise at No. 30?

Big Cass Chris Jericho Kalisto Mojo Rawley Jack Gallagher Mark Henry Braun Strowman Sami Zayn Big Show Tye Dillinger James Ellsworth Dean Ambrose Baron Corbin Kofi Kingston The Miz Sheamus Big E Rusev Cesaro Xavier Woods Bray Wyatt Apollo Crews Randy Orton Dolph Ziggler Luke Harper Brock Lesnar Enzo Amore Goldberg Undertaker Roman Reigns

Randy Orton would end up winning the Royal Rumble match from No. 23. He would last eliminate Roman Reigns, who resurfaced after losing the WWE Universal Championship match to Kevin Owens earlier in the night. The Viper now gets a spot in the WrestleMania 33 main event against an unknown opponent.

Orton’s Royal Rumble win is his second. He moved on to the main event of WrestleMania in 2009 by being the last man standing in that Royal Rumble match, which came during the prime of his career and with the stable Legacy. Now he’s part of the Wyatt Family and moving into an interesting scenario where he could face John Cena, who won the WWE Championship. Bray Wyatt will likely lurk around the scene, however, so could we potentially get a triple threat?

