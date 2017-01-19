WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Match: Who is the Betting Favorite?

Who is favored to win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match?

One of the highlights of the WWE year is the Royal Rumble match, which takes place at the January pay-per-view of the same name. In 2017, it will take place on Sunday, January 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The Royal Rumble match features 30 WWE Superstars competing for an opportunity at a World title shot at WrestleMania. Two men start the bout, which then leads to another Superstar entering after every two minutes to enter. The last man remaining in the ring after all 29 other stars have been eliminated is the winner.

For this year’s match, the idea had been that the field didn’t have a predictable winner. While this may still be the case, the early betting odds for the upcoming over-the-top-rope spectacle have been released by Sky Bet (h/t Wrestling Inc). This has Braun Strowman as the favorite at 5/2 odds. Days earlier, the Undertaker had been the betting favorite to win the Royal Rumble.

Given how the Royal Rumble betting odds winner has fluctuated, it’s possible that this isn’t the definite man that will walk out victoriously. This is also out 10 days before the pay-per-view, so things may change. However, these betting odds for WWE PPVs, more often than not, turn out to provide the true results.

If Strowman wins, he would receive a WWE Universal Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 33. It could be against Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens, as both are competing for the belt at the Royal Rumble. In between the 29th and WrestleMania, someone else could always step in to become the champion, but Reigns or Owens are the favorites to be the titleholder.

If it’s not going to be the Mountain of a Man, the Undertaker (11/4), Randy Orton (7/2), Finn Balor (9/2), and Samoa Joe (11/2) are next in line in the previously noted betting odds. Do any of them stand a realistic chance?

