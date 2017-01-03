WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Match: Updated List of Entrants

Who has entered the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match?

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, January 29. It’s a show that always has fanfare given its significance toward WrestleMania. This is due to the 30-man Royal Rumble match, with the winner advancing to the Show of Shows to receive a world title match. The old stipulation had been a guaranteed main event spot, but with the brand split and two top belts in place, this is no longer the case.

With the Royal Rumble match just weeks away, Superstars are beginning to announce their intentions of being part of this bout. Who has officially joined the field of participants, though? Here’s the list as of January 3.

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Goldberg and Lesnar took spots in the Royal Rumble match in November, just days after their Survivor Series match. Big E, Kingston, Woods, Jericho, and Strowman all announced they would be in the over-the-top-rope bout on the January 2 episode of Raw.

For Goldberg, this is his first Royal Rumble match since 2004. It would eventually lead to a WrestleMania match with Lesnar, which saw the former WCW star win.

The Beast Incarnate competed in the 2016 version of this high-stakes affair, getting eliminated by the Wyatt Family. This looked to be a way of getting him to feud with Bray Wyatt, but he instead faced Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32.

Kingston is a popular face in the Royal Rumble, mostly for his annual of saving himself from elimination. What will he do this year?

Jericho has plenty of accolades in his WWE career, but has yet to win the Royal Rumble match. Might 2017 be the year he pulls this off to potentially face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship?

Strowman is the potential favorite to win given the push he’s received with the main event stars of Raw. Is he set for a world title match heading into his first WrestleMania?

The Royal Rumble match field will continue to develop as we get closer to the show. Who will join the field next?

