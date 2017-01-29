WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Match: Full List of Entrants

With the Royal Rumble match upon us, here’s the list of Superstars that have declared entry.

The Road to WrestleMania kicks off in full swing at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Of course, the highlight of the pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble match itself. The winner of this receives a World Championship match at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble match is a great way to possibly build up new stars, kick off WrestleMania feuds, and sometimes make a phenomenal debut. This year’s match will feature WWE Superstars from past, present and future like The Undertaker and Goldberg returning for the match, to up and coming stars like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn.

22 Superstars have declared their entry into the Royal Rumble match. Only four of them are previous winners (Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and Sheamus). Here is the list of those Superstars:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

The Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Cesaro

Sheamus

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

The Big Show

Sami Zayn

Big Cass

Rusev

Mojo Rawley

With 22 declared that leaves 8 spots open for surprise entrants. It’ll be interesting to see what WWE does with these 8 spots. With none of the cruiserweights announced, we may a few 205Live superstars. Hopefully one of those vacant spots is No. 10 for Tye Dillinger. With the UK Tournament done, could we see Tyler Bate or Pete Dunne? Samoa Joe is rumored to be called up for the Rumble but could we see the loser of the NXT Championship match in there as well?

The only way to find out is to tune into the Royal Rumble started at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

This article originally appeared on