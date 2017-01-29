WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Match: Full List of Entrants
With the Royal Rumble match upon us, here’s the list of Superstars that have declared entry.
The Road to WrestleMania kicks off in full swing at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Of course, the highlight of the pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble match itself. The winner of this receives a World Championship match at WrestleMania.
The Royal Rumble match is a great way to possibly build up new stars, kick off WrestleMania feuds, and sometimes make a phenomenal debut. This year’s match will feature WWE Superstars from past, present and future like The Undertaker and Goldberg returning for the match, to up and coming stars like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn.
22 Superstars have declared their entry into the Royal Rumble match. Only four of them are previous winners (Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and Sheamus). Here is the list of those Superstars:
- Goldberg
- Brock Lesnar
- Big E
- Kofi Kingston
- Xavier Woods
- Chris Jericho
- Braun Strowman
- Baron Corbin
- The Undertaker
- Dean Ambrose
- The Miz
- Dolph Ziggler
- Cesaro
- Sheamus
- Bray Wyatt
- Randy Orton
- Luke Harper
- The Big Show
- Sami Zayn
- Big Cass
- Rusev
- Mojo Rawley
With 22 declared that leaves 8 spots open for surprise entrants. It’ll be interesting to see what WWE does with these 8 spots. With none of the cruiserweights announced, we may a few 205Live superstars. Hopefully one of those vacant spots is No. 10 for Tye Dillinger. With the UK Tournament done, could we see Tyler Bate or Pete Dunne? Samoa Joe is rumored to be called up for the Rumble but could we see the loser of the NXT Championship match in there as well?
The only way to find out is to tune into the Royal Rumble started at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.
More from Daily DDT
- NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode Video Highlights1 h ago
- WWE NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Review: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode1 h ago
- Seth Rollins Calls Out Triple H at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio (Video)2h ago
- WWE NXT: Spoilers for February 1 at TakeOver: San Antonio3h ago
- Corey Graves Leaving WWE NXT Commentary; Nigel McGuinness Replacing Him4h ago