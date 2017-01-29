WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live Stream: Watch Online

We take a look at how you can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the WWE calendar. The Royal Rumble match is the one match where 30 men are afforded the chance to win a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

The field for the Royal Rumble match will be one of the most star-studded in the history of the match. Amongst the favorites for the match, we have Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, whilst we have the potential for surprise entrants including Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle and Tye Dillinger.

In title matches on the show, the WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will defend in a NO DQ match against Roman Reigns. The caveat to the match will see Owens’ best friend Chris Jericho placed inside a shark cage and positioned in the air above the ring, to stop him from interfering in the outcome of the match.

The WWE Champion AJ Styles goes one on one with John Cena with his title on the line. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will face Bayley. Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will battle number one contender Neville with his title on the line.

On the pre-show, we will see three further matches. Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their Raw Tag Team titles against the pairing of Gallows and Anderson. Nia Jax will face Sasha Banks and a six-woman tag team match will showcase the biggest female stars from SmackDown Live, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi will face Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya.

Below is a look at the announced match card for the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Championship, NO DQ Match with Chris Jericho in a Shark Cage

Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs Neville

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

Here’s a look at how to watch the Royal Rumble online.

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: The Alamodome

Live Stream: WWE Network

What could go down at the Royal Rumble PPV?

