WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live Stream, start time, match card and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here’s all the info you need to watch, the match card and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the first pay-per-view of the new year and has the makings of a great one. As the first Big-4 show of the year takes to the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, they’re pulling out all of the stops. Not only are The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and countless others confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble match itself, but there’s always the promise of surprises.

Staying focused on the Rumble match, there’s the chance that we could see the likes of Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, and several others. Therefore, this could be one of the more memorable Rumble matches in the past few years. That’s not all that this show has to offer, however.

On top of that, fans will also be treated to another AJ Styles vs John Cena match as the former puts his WWE World Championship on the line. Kevin Owens will do the same with his WWE Universal Championship as well at the WWE Royal Rumble. The self-proclaimed prize fighter faces off with Roman Reigns, though Chris Jericho will be taken out of the match as he’ll be watching suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

That’s not all that WWE Royal Rumble 2017 has to offer, though. The likes of Charlotte, Neville, Cesaro and Sheamus, and many others will all take the ring in the Alamodome on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full match card for WWE Royal Rumble 2017:

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Kickoff RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs Gallows and Anderson

Kickoff Match: Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Naomi vs Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs Neville

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs Bayley

No DQ WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns – Chris Jericho suspended above ring in shark cage

WWE World Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena

2017 Royal Rumble Match

As always, WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air exclusively on WWE Network. All you need is a paid subscription to the service to watch online or through the app on various devices.

Details for Sunday’s show are below:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, TX

Arena: Alamodome

TV Info: Check with PPV provider to see if they still carry WWE

Live Stream: WWE Network

Even more so than normal, WWE Royal Rumble 2017 has the feeling that anything and everything could go down in San Antonio. That makes for a great show for the fans and a show that you certainly won’t want to miss out on.

This article originally appeared on