WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live Match Results
A look at the full match results for the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view.
On Sunday night, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place. It’s the first Sunday night, WWE show of 2017, and will be one that has plenty of implications. This includes a title shot at WrestleMania, a potential record-tying championship win, and more.
The main event of the show will be the traditional Royal Rumble match. 30 WWE Superstars will compete for a World title opportunity at the Show of Shows. We know 22 of the 30 entrants for this bout, but who will be the other eight that are introduced?
Kevin Owens will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in one of the sub-main events. In two unique twists, Chris Jericho is going to be locked in a shark cage, above the ring, and there will be no disqualifications. Who does that put as the favorite in this match then?
AJ Styles and John Cena are set to collide for the WWE Championship in their third singles match. Styles won at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, so he’s going for a perfect 3-0 here. Can Cena end his losing skid against the Phenomenal One and claim his 16th World title?
Below is a look at the full match card for the Royal Rumble PPV:
Royal Rumble Match
30 Superstars will compete for a World title opportunity at WrestleMania 33
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Natalya
Follow along with the results of the Royal Rumble match beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET!
