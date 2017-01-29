WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff Show live stream: Watch online

Here’s how you can watch the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show before the main card begins on Sunday night in San Antonio.

If three matches, including a match for the Raw Tag Team Championship, on the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show doesn’t intrigue you, how does Shawn Michaels appearing on the show sound?

The Heartbreak Kid will join the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show panel that includes host Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Peter Rosenberg live from The Alamodome on Sunday night.

Michaels being on the Kickoff Show was made official earlier in the week with an announcement from the company. Here’s a bit from that announcement:

The jam-packed Kickoff will be hosted by a star-studded panel featuring Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler, special guest panelist and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, as well as radio DJ and WWE superfan Peter Rosenberg. What will HBK, who stars in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, have to say about Royal Rumble’s highly anticipated return to the Alamodome?

Since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be a four-hour show (starting at 7 p.m. ET), the Kickoff Show will be two hours long, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

The matches on the Kickoff Show include: Sasha Banks taking on Nia Jax one-on-one, the team of Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella facing SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya, and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on the team of Cesaro and Sheamus for Raw’s tag team titles.

Here’s how you can watch and stream the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show on Sunday night.

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: The Alamodome

Live Stream: WWE Network, YouTube (also available on the WWE app, and Google+)

