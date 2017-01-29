WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff Live Stream: Watch Online

Before the Road to WrestleMania kicks off with the Royal Rumble, comes the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show.

This Sunday before the Royal Rumble is a special 2 hour Royal Rumble Kickoff Show. This show, just like ones in the past will feature match by match breakdown and analysis by a panel led by Renee Young and Booker T. Returning for his second appearance is ESPN and Cheap Heat’s own Peter Rosenberg. Rosenberg is also featured on one of the Network’s newest show where he hosts Bring It To The Table with JBL and Paul Heyman.

Seems like the right time to tell everyone that I will be BACK on the @WWENetwork this Sunday for the #RoyalRumble kickoff show!! #MAJ — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 24, 2017

Rosenberg isn’t the only special guest announced for the 2 hour Kickoff Show. “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels and Jerry “The King” Lawler will also be appearing. Michaels will be a guest on the kickoff panel. Lawler will make his return commentary during the kickoff show as well as calling the Royal Rumble match with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

2 hour kickoff show then the #RoyalRumble match… https://t.co/K5rMjlCDyJ — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 26, 2017

Because of the special two hour format, this Kickoff Show has three matches announced as opposed to the usual one or two.

We will see Sasha Banks take on Nia Jax in a feud that started the night after WWE Roadblock. Banks came out with lingering injuries following a 30 minute Iron Man match against Charlotte. Then on Raw, Jax confronted Banks and eventually attacked her.

Next, we have a Six woman tag team match that will intertwine a few storylines. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi will face Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya. Bella and Natalya have been feuding for a while now with verbal jabs and backstage attacks being on the forefront of their feud. Lynch and Bliss have history together but in recent weeks the former has been feuding with James. Naomi issued an open challenge which seemed to be accepted by Bliss before she ultimately backed off.

That brings us to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show headliner. The Raw Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Sheamus will defend their titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Two referees will be assigned to this match following a controversial finish on RAW.

In this bout, Sheamus accidently struck the assigned official. Gallows and Anderson then hit Cesaro with the Magic Killer for a three count by a second referee that came in to replace the injured official. It was announced that The Club were the new Raw Tag Team Champions but that was overturned by the first official that disqualified Cesaro and Sheamus for the strike he received. It’ll be interesting to see what WWE does in this match as Cesaro and Sheamus are still somewhat new and fresh but Gallows and Anderson are long overdue for a tag title run in WWE.

Below are details on how to watch the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, TX

Venue: The Alamodome

Live Stream: WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube

What will happen in the 2017 Royal Rumble Kickoff Show on Sunday night?

