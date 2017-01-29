WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Crashes Through Tower of Steel Chairs (Video)

Kevin Owens would nearly be broken to pieces in this match at WWE Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns had the second match of the main show at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. They battled for the Universal Championship with Chris Jericho sitting above the ring in a shark cage to prevent interference. This would also have a no disqualifications stipulation.

Well, foreign objects came into play throughout this match. Owens even built up a tower of chairs at ringside, which didn’t come into play for a while. However, it ended up coming back to bite him when Reigns punched KO off the apron and knocked him into the pile of steel. The pain of this had to be about as real as it can get.:

Owens pretty much fell out of it after this happened. He took a bunch of offense from Reigns and seemed to be on the verge of losing. Then came Braun Strowman, who ran in and attacked the Big Dog, powerslaming him through a table set up in the corner of the ring. This left Owens room to pin Reigns and retain the Universal Championship.

The former NXT Champion winning this match may push him to Fastlane or even WrestleMania 33 with the Universal Championship in hand. This could be against Chris Jericho, the fan’s speculated choice for his opponent. They have been friends on WWE TV for months and have teased tension plenty of times. Nothing changed with this in the title match, so could there be more to come?

