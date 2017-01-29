WWE Royal Rumble 2017: How to order WWE Network

Here’s how you can order the WWE Network and watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017 live on Sunday, Jan. 29 from San Antonio, TX.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 brings a bit of intrigue not really seen in recent heading into the official start of WrestleMania season.

There’s a few possibilities of who is going to win the biggest non-title match of the year for WWE, but there’s no real traction for one person to win the Royal Rumble Match over the other potential candidates. The parity and curiousness is continuing to build and that’s good for the product.

Speaking of products, do you own the WWE Network yet? Have you not gotten around and purchased the best thing WWE has to offer for you, the consumer?

To order the WWE Network, simply go to WWE.com and click on the WWE Network tab at the top of the screen. After that, you will have to create some login info and a password for the site, and also enter your billing/card information.

For new subscribers to the network, there is a free one-month trial, which gives you a great chance to try out the network and see some of WWE’s biggest events for free, including SummerSlam last August, where the Raw brand crowned Finn Balor their first WWE Universal Champion.

You can also check out programming such as NXT, past episodes of the The Stone Cold Podcast of with stars such as WWE World Champion AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, and any WCW pay-per-view event you can think of, along with old episodes of Monday Nitro as well.

After the trial ends, if a subscriber has decided to keep their subscription to the network, they will be billed a monthly fee of $9.99.

With thousands upon thousands of hours of content, it’s a great value and of course, it will feature WWE Royal Rumble for no charge at all on Jan. 29, which can be watched at any time along with any other WWE event.

