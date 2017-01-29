WWE Royal Rumble 2017: How much does WWE Network cost?

The WWE Network is the only way to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017, but how much does a subscription for the network cost?

Since debuting in 2014, the WWE Network has become the hot bed for all things WWE, including WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on Jan. 29 in San Antonio, Texas.

It’s not the first time that WWE will host a Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio. Back in 1997, Stone Cold Steve Austin won his first of a record three Royal Rumble Matches and Shawn Michaels came back home and won back the WWF Championship from Psycho Sid.

The only way you can watch that historic event and this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is on the WWE Network.

But, how does one go about ordering the WWE Network and how much does it cost?

There’s a few notable factors when looking to purchase the WWE Network:

You can cancel your subscription at anytime

You will receive an seemingly unlimited amount of content from WWE and the defunct WCW

If you’re a brand new subscriber, the first month of your subscription is free

So, let’s get to the details: how much does a subscription cost and what’s the process of ordering the network?

To purchase the WWE Network, simply go to WWE.com and click on the WWE Network tab at the top of the screen. After that, you will have to create some login info and a password for the site, and also enter your billing/card information.

Each month you’re a subscriber, you’ll be charged $9.99 for your subscription.

If you purchase the WWE Network for the first time today, you’ll get the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and loads of WWE programming absolutely free for the next month. That means the episodes of the Stone Cold Podcast, along with every WCW pay-per-view ever produced for free.

