WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Full match results

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 live tracker for the results and highlights from the Alamodome on Sunday, Jan. 29

Kicking off the new year for pro wrestling in style, the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble will give us the first pay-per-view of the year and it promises to be fantastic. Obviously we’re already talking about a show that is annually one of the most exciting of the year. However, this is also shaping up to be one of the better shows in the history of the WWE Royal Rumble in general as they occupy the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The first thing that jumps off the page is the star-power for the main event, the Royal Rumble match itself. Headline by the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar, you know this Rumble is going to be massive. That doesn’t even include the likes of Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and many others in addition to potential huge surprises like Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, or even Kurt Angle.

While the Rumble match should ultimately steal the show at 2017 WWE Royal Rumble, that doesn’t mean that it’s all that’s worth watching on Sunday, Jan. 29. No, there are a slew of title matches that could be absolutely fantastic. Both the WWE World Championship and WWE Universal Championship will be on the line with AJ Styles vs John Cena and then Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns, respectively.

Also on the card are other title matches worth keeping an eye on, including Charlotte defending the RAW Women’s Championship against rival Bayley. Additionally, Neville will also try and continue his ascent as he challenges Rich Swann for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Needless to say between those matches and a trio of bouts on the Kickoff Show, you can’t afford to miss a second. Luckily, we’ll have all of the match results and links to full highlights and recaps below once the Kickoff Show begins at 5 p.m. ET and then when the real show gets underway at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 could start the new year off with a bang for the leader in sports entertainment. Here’s to hoping that’s the case as fans would love to start WrestleMania off season with a truly great show in San Antonio.

