WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Full match card

Here’s the full match card for WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first of the company’s “Big Four” shows.

In terms of star power and unpredictability, the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view could be one of the better shows in the history of the Royal Rumble.

Stars such as The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will all be on the star-studded card to kick off the road to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The show consists of eight matches — three of those will be on the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show — but the five matches on the main card should make for an exciting night in San Antonio.

Here’s a full look at the card, starting with the three shows on the Kickoff Show.

Singles match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Six-woman tag team match

Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss (c), Mickie James and Natalya

Raw Tag Team Championship match (with two officials)

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

On the main card, every match is a championship match outside of the main event: the 30-man, over-the-top-rope battle royal for a main event spot at WrestleMania 33.

Here’s a glance at the main card:

Cruiserweight Championship match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

Raw Women’s Championship match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

Universal Championship match (with Chris Jericho locked in a shark cage above the ring)

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE World Championship match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

The Royal Rumble match

Confirmed entrants as of now: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, The New Day, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Randy Orton, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev and Mojo Rawley

Who will snag one of the main event slots at WrestleMania as the winner of the Royal Rumble match?

