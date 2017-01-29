WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Final list of entrants

Who will be part of the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match?

On Sunday night, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. This is considered one of the “Big Four” events of the WWE PPV calendar, with the Rumble arguably being the second biggest of the year.

The highlight of the Royal Rumble is the match of the same name. It’s a 30-man battle royal to determine who receives a spot in a World title bout at WrestleMania 33.

The field of known competitors has increased to 22, leaving eight spots open. The full list can be seen below:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Cesaro

Sheamus

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Sami Zayn

Big Show

Big Cass

Rusev

Mojo Rawley

A notable name missing is Seth Rollins. He seemingly had his spot locked up, but lost it after facing Sami Zayn in a match on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. This would be caused by a distraction finish with Triple H’s music being heard in the arena. Rollins would turn around and be pinned by Zayn to lose his Royal Rumble spot.

As for the other eight spots, WWE hasn’t given an indication of who could fill them. It’s possible a handful go to legend entrants, which has been previously done. Kurt Angle, who recently would be announced for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, is going to be a speculated name until we reach No. 30. Will he end up appearing?

The other possibility is an NXT star or two debuting. This could be anyone from Samoa Joe, Tye Dillinger, or Shinsuke Nakamura. NXT talent has debuted in the Royal Rumble match before, so could the 2017 version see the latest one show up?

This stacked Royal Rumble match field will look for a World title shot at WrestleMania 33. Who will earn the opportunity?

