WWE Royal Rumble 2017 fallout: What to watch for on SmackDown Live

With WWE Royal Rumble out of the way now, what can we look for on the first SmackDown Live episode on the road to WrestleMania?

WWE SmackDown Live had quite the night for themselves in San Antonio on Sunday night at the 30th annual Royal Rumble. Specifically, they had what is already seen as a Match of the Year candidate between John Cena and AJ Styles as they once again went out there and showed they have all the chemistry in the world inside that squared circle. And of course, they laid claim to the biggest prize of the night, as Randy Orton –shockingly, to some– came away as the winner of the Royal Rumble match, the second of his career.

With the pay-per-view that begins the road to WrestleMania out of the way now, the attention turns to Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown Live to see the fallout from the show, as well as where the future is potentially headed.

1. Who’s in the Elimination Chamber?

In that aforementioned match between Cena and Styles, an historic moment took place before our very eyes. Not only was the leader of the Cenation able to finally overcome the thorn in his side that is the Phenomenal One, but he captured his 16th world title in the process, tying him all time –depending on what records you pay attention to– with Ric Flair.

The thing is, though, Cena won’t get much time to celebrate that milestone title win and we won’t get much breathing room as fans in between WWE Network specials because, in case you have forgotten, SmackDown Live’s next special, Elimination Chamber, is on Feb. 12. So it’s basically, like, tomorrow.

So with such little time in between Sunday shows, we should learn on Tuesday night who the opposition will be inside the unforgiving chamber structure for Mr. John Cena. This revelation on Tuesday will give us an indication on a few things, mainly including what Cena’s chances are of keeping that WWE Championship around his waist for an extended period of time and what sort of direction the SmackDown Live WrestleMania main event scene is headed in.

Having a rematch coming his way, you’d safely assume that Styles is a lock for the main event bout on the 12th, but who’s joining him?

2. How does Randy Orton’s win affect his relationship with Bray Wyatt?

Randy Orton is indeed the Royal Rumble winner in the year 2017 here, whether anyone likes it or not. Yes, while the pop for his win on Sunday was noticeable –although, you have to consider who he eliminated last to finish off the match– there are as many detractors of this decision out there as well in the wrestling universe.

Despite that, though, Orton is the victor and he also happens to be involved in one of the more interesting storylines the company has put out in quite some time with his role in the Wyatt Family.

So the Viper is heading for a title match at the biggest show of the year, and one of the last two men in the ring with him was Bray. While Orton ultimately wasn’t the one to toss his “leader” over the ropes, you never know how Wyatt is gonna take all of this from Sunday night.

We’ve all figured for the past few weeks that we’re headed for Wyatt vs. Orton in Orlando, so Tuesday night on SmackDown Live will be rather telling in how these two will effectively get to that point come April.

3. Time to start Alexa vs. Naomi

On last week’s edition of the blue brand show, it was teased that the next feud for Women’s champion Alexa Bliss may in fact be Naomi. While the brief interaction between the two female competitors hinted that something may be coming down the pipeline, nothing was really for certain.

During the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show on Sunday night, we had it pretty much validated for us that this is the next program for Bliss. Naomi got the win for her team in the six woman match by pinning the champ, thus all but confirming that she has earned herself a title shot in the immediate future.

Now will this feud last beyond a potential match at Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks? Eh, that seems rather unlikely at the moment. But that doesn’t mean Naomi hasn’t earned herself this opportunity with all the work that she has put in, so now she can show everyone what she can do in a top program for a prestigious prize.

This road, like all the others, will begin Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

