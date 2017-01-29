WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Drinking Game

Break open a beverage and follow along with our Royal Rumble drinking game.

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is one of wrestling’s biggest nights of the year. This is when everyone finds out who will be getting a world title shot at WrestleMania 33 and which Superstars could on their way to feuding with each other for the big show. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and Charlotte vs. Bayley will be among the matches taking place.

This event will be viewed by plenty, one that you may be able to break open an alcoholic beverage and consume. If you’re going to do this, then follow along with our special Royal Rumble drinking game for Sunday night. Make sure to drink responsibly if you are following this or doing any other activity consuming alcoholic beverages for the show.

Take one drink if…

Michael Cole calls something “vintage”. He has a knack of doing this whenever Randy Orton is in the ring.

John Cena attempts the Five Knuckle Shuffle

Neville refers to himself as the “King of the Cruiserweights”

Charlotte does the trademark Flair “WOOOOO”

A finisher gets kicked out of

Seth Rollins says “Triple H”

Someone mentions John Cena being able to tie Ric Flair’s WWE World title record of 16 reigns

A legend enters the Royal Rumble match

Take two drinks if…

Commentary mentions that someone has been in the ring for X amount of minutes in the Royal Rumble match

Any of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, or the Undertaker are in the final four of the Royal Rumble match

Chris Jericho helps Kevin Owens defeat Roman Reigns

One member of New Day eliminates the other from the Royal Rumble match

Someone stays in the Royal Rumble match for 45 minutes or more

There’s a title change

Take three drinks if…

Chris Jericho calls himself a “sexy piñata”

The crowd chants “CM Punk”

Someone from NXT makes their debut

Finn Balor returns

Finish your drink!

If your Royal Rumble prediction is correct

If any match other than the Royal Rumble goes beyond 45 minutes

The Rumble PPV should be an entertaining show to sit back and enjoy. The top stars of WWE will be competing with a chance to go to WrestleMania or potentially make a moment that fans won’t forget.

