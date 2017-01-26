Who will win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble (and who should)? Wrestling Compadres debate

If you have an ounce of appreciation for professional wrestling in your body, you have to be hyped for Sunday’s Royal Rumble.

The 30th annual battle royale features some of the biggest names in WWE, both currently and all-time. Goldberg will be there. Brock Lesnar will be there. The Undertaker will be there. The Big Show will be there. We could go on and on; if you really need a rundown of the participants, we’ve got you covered.

And if you’re looking for predictions for the Rumble, you’ll want to check out this week’s episode of the Wrestling Compadres Slamcast on FOX Sports, as the Compadres offered their takes on who will — and who should — win the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Both Dale Rutledge and Carrlyn Bathe picked a surprise superstar for who should be the last man standing on Sunday, pegging the Demon King Finn Balor for a miraculous comeback months ahead of schedule. Jonny Loquasto, meanwhile, went with one of the biggest legends on wrestling history — and a guy who already has a title around his waist.

JONNY: The winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble should be the namer of stupid idiots, Chris Jericho. I’ll tell you why. Just like in other sports, when it’s playoff time, you gotta go with who’s hot. Right now, Royal Rumble, this is playoff time leading to WrestleMania. … Chris Jericho is at the top of his game. There’s no one like him right now. Add to the fact you have the storyline of him and Kevin Owens, that friendship finally coming to a head. Just imagine the theatrics, the shenanigans, that will ensue leading up to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. And because I’m not a stupid idiot, Chris Jericho should win the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Jericho would be a fantastic (and shocking) winner, to be sure, although some fans might point to his upcoming tour dates with his band Fozzy as a deterrent to giving Y2J a title shot.

Now, that’s who the Compadres believe should win the Rumble — but we don’t live in “Shouldland.” Given what we know about WWE, and given the participants, who do the Compadres think will win the 2017 Royal Rumble match?

Dale picked the clear favorite to clean house, Mr. Bill Goldberg:

DALE: “Goldberg vs. whoever” reads really well to people who maybe have forgotten about wrestling lately. And I think that [WWE] likes to do that kind of thing, for WrestleMania especially.

Jonny, on the other hand, named a surprise entrant who's not even on the main roster.