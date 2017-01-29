WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Braun Strowman Destroys Roman Reigns (Video)
Kevin Owens retained his WWE Universal Championship over Roman Reigns. He got a big assist from Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble.
At Royal Rumble Sunday night, Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship. It was a brutal match from bell to bell.
Thanks to the stipulation requiring Chris Jericho to be locked in a shark cage, it was assumed this would be a one on one match. And as a no disqualification match, the only limit was imagination.
Chairs and tables were used. The fight went into the crowd. Announce tables were destroyed. Jericho even found a way to pass brass knuckles to Owens.
It looked like Reigns had the victory locked up towards the end of the match. After Ownes fell through a stack of chairs, Roman hit a powerbomb through the announce table before tossing him back into the ring.
As Reigns lined up a spear, Braun Strowman appeared from out of nowhere. He pulled Reigns out of the ring and set out to annihilate Roman.
On the outside, Strowman chokeslammed Reigns into the German announce table. The table didn’t break, making it even more vicious.
Perhaps angry at the fact the table failed to break, Strowman tossed Reigns into the ring. He then proceeded to pick Roman up for his running powerslam, putting The Big Dog through a table in the corner.
After that punishment, Strowman left, and a woozy Kevin Owens crawled on top of Reigns for a victory.
What is going to happen between Strowman and Reigns after this?
