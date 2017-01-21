WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Analyzing Potential Entry Options for Top Names

With one of the most star-studded Royal Rumble matches in recent history, we analyze who should enter the Royal Rumble when to create maximum impact.

The Royal Rumble PPV is a mere 9 days away from us. As Shawn Michaels would say during his return to the WWE a couple of weeks back, there is a special feeling in the air when the Royal Rumble season is near. This year fans would be treated to one of the most star-studded rumble matches in recent times. Undertaker, Lesnar, and Goldberg are only three of the big names to enter the match.

In addition to them, new era stars like Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn would look for ways to showcase their presence. The list would not be complete without mentioning the inventor of the list – Chris Jericho. The royal rumble match card is stacked with part-timers, veterans and the best new era stars on the roster. Apart from those, Samoa Joe could always make his debut on the main roster. Finn Balor could make his return to in-ring action. Even Kurt Angle could eventually make an appearance.

As fun as the rumble match itself, it is the moments that unfold during the match that captures a fan’s attention. Cena’s surprise return and Triple H entering at No. 30 are just two instances. The time of a superstar’s entry could have a potential impact on how well he performs. With that in mind, let’s have a look at the best possible entry options for some of the big names this year.

6. Goldberg

Goldberg is red-hot in the WWE at the moment. Coming off a quick upset squash match victory over Lesnar he looks unstoppable. Moreover, Goldberg would announce himself as the first entrant in this year’s royal rumble match. It should only be poetic justice that he should enter at No. 1 position.

Goldberg has one of the grandest entrances in professional wrestling. Combining that with the nostalgia factor would instantly kick in with casual and hardcore fans. Moreover, any other entry position would not have the flexibility of showcasing his awesome entrance. Fans would love to witness it right from the backstage itself. As such he needs to go in at No. 1. If some poor soul comes in at No. 2, the sight of Goldberg spearing and Jackhammering them straight out of the ring would be gold.

An irate Goldberg waiting for his next victim would be a sight for the ages. WWE even has some flexibility here. They could even have Lesnar come in at No. 2. The two of them could then brawl with each other and potentially eliminate each other. That would open up the field right from the beginning and set the tone for the rest of the match.

5. Brock Lesnar

As we said before, Lesnar would make most sense entering at No. 2 or 3. If he would make the entrance at No. 2, creative could instantly have a brawl to start the rumble. Instead, if Lesnar were to eventually enter at No. 3 or 4 that would give a more slow-burner approach. By the time Lesnar enters the rumble, Goldberg would have had significant momentum after eliminating at least 2 people.

One could always reverse the roles and have Lesnar go in at No. 1. But Lesnar’s entrance isn’t as hair-raising as Goldberg’s. Moreover, we all know Lesnar can kick ass. It’s Goldberg’s ass kicking that fans would be eager to watch. Eventually, Lesnar could come in and do what he does best. If Goldberg is not going to be the No. 1 or 2 entrant, then creative would be better off moving Lesnar to a position somewhere near Goldberg.

We are almost certain at this point that these two would go on for one final match at Wrestlemania. Something drastic would have to happen eventually to prevent that. As such, one could expect things to go between Lesnar and Goldberg rather predictably. One of them outlasting the other is a distant possibility.

4. The Undertaker

The Undertaker is another big name in this year’s Rumble. Contrary to what he would normally do during Wrestlemania season, the phenom would go on to enter himself in the rumble this year. As such, the dead man is a heavy favorite to win the rumble this year. That would make sense especially since he is nearing his eventual retirement.

As far as the Undertaker goes, there are only a few options for the Phenom to make an entrance. Either he would have to go on at No. 1. Considering his age and condition, expecting him to outlast the entire field would be a huge ask. On the contrary, this would allow the WWE universe to witness his chilling entrance. However, that would create further problems down the line. This would be especially true when one would consider Lesnar vs Goldberg as one of the subplots this year.

Hence, it would make the most sense for the dead man to be the final entrant at this year’s Royal Rumble. Anticipation is one of the factors that would build excitement. When 29 superstars have made their way, fans know who is coming in at No. 30. As the countdown reaches 0, the lights could go down and the eerie gong could shake the WWE universe. Superstars on the ring could stop fighting for a moment and witness the dark side that has come to visit them at the rumble. From there on, it would be fairly easy for the dead man to pick up the pieces and win the match.

3. Braun Strowman

As we previously noted, Strowman is now a favorite to win the rumble. Regardless of whether he would win or not, Strowman would be in line for a monster push this year. Expect the monster among men to tear through the competition this year. He could possibly come out of the rumble with the most eliminations this year.

As such, Strowman needs to make his entrance at a position where the field is ripe for picking. There must be a number of big names and undercard stars that Strowman could lay waste to. The mountain of man would need to eliminate a few big names eventually to make his mark. A run-in with the Undertaker or Lesnar has been teased over the weeks as well. As such, Strowman would benefit the most by making an entrance around the half way mark.

Anywhere from 15 to 20 would be potential options for Strowman. He could walk in and tear through the competition. If Strowman were to get eliminated, it would eventually have to happen because of a No. of stars. For that to happen, Strowman needs to be in the match when the most number of contenders are present in the ring. The position at which he would enter the rumble could potentially make or break his performance this year.

2. Samoa Joe

If Samoa Joe were to make his main roster debut during this year’s Royal Rumble, he would have to do that with a bang. The Samoan submission machine is a heavy favorite despite not making his debut yet. As such, if and when he does, he would need to do it in a big way. Samoa Joe is the kind of superstar who could come in and just level everything in his sight.

Much like Braun Strowman before him, Joe would benefit from entering during the later half. Moreover, the initial frenzy of the match could potentially wear out the crowd toward the 20th entrant. That would be an ideal place for Joe to make his entrance. He could send the crowd into a rabid reaction just like that. The match would again be invigorated with the new energy.

The problem with this idea would be that neither Lesnar nor Goldberg could be around by this time. However, if Undertaker makes his entrance at No. 30, Joe would get quite the rub if he and taker were the last two survivors. Even better, if Joe were to eliminate the Dead Man and end his plans for a Wrestlemania main event, that would catapult him as a legitimate main eventer. If Samoa Joe were to make his entrance, one would have to wonder whether he enters as a Raw superstar or a SmackDown superstar.

1. Finn Balor

If anybody could match up to the Undertaker in terms of a bad ass entrance, it is Balor. As such, he would be the only other logical choice for the No. 30 entrant. The fact that we are not yet sure if he would return to in-ring action in time would add another layer of intrigue. If Balor were to make his return indeed, No. 30 would be the perfect spot for him.

Demon Balor’s entrance is one of the best in pro wrestling, much like Goldberg or the Undertaker. Hence if he were to make an appearance, creative would be wise to utilize it to full effect. No. 1 spot would be a bit of stretch. Hence No. 30 spot could go to Balor if not the Undertaker. Balor has the surprise factor too.

The time when a superstar makes his entrance can make or break their performance in the match. Moreover, carefully placing big names throughout the match would ensure that the crowd would remain hot throughout. Eventually, creative could wrap it all up by having Balor or the Undertaker at No. 30. With so many stars and so many intriguing options and sub plots along the way, this year’s Royal Rumble could be one of the best ever.

This article originally appeared on