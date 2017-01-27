WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 WrestleMania 33 Feuds That Could Begin

5 potential feuds that begin at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

As Sunday’s Royal Rumble rolls around it’s time to start taking a look at how Wrestlemania 33’s card stacks up. The Rumble has been, and most likely always will be the most important pay per view as it comes to prepping for the biggest event of the year. Now obviously the winner of the match gets a guaranteed title shot at Wrestlemania, so there’s one match there. Plus already announced for the event is the obligatory side-show match between The Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal.

But how will the rest of the card work itself out? The difference this year as opposed to past years is the fact that in 2017 there will be two major shows between these two events, The Elimination Chamber from the Smackdown brand and Fastlane by RAW. Suffice to say, there will be plenty of time to push Wrestlemania’s story lines.

We’ve seen the Royal Rumble set up plenty of feuds in the past. Every year of the show has set up some sort of match that took place at the following Wrestlemania. From all the way back to the Hulk Hogan/Sid Vicious encounter playing out at Wrestlemania VIII to just last year when AJ Styles and Chris Jericho tangled at the Rumble and had a blow-off match at Wrestlemania 32, it’s a proven successful formula.

So what could start at this year’s Rumble? I have a few ideas. Now a couple of these potential feuds are a little far-fetched but could lead to terrific post-Rumble feuds. Ahead we break down 5 possible feuds in this category.

5. Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

What a violent feud this could potentially be. Ambrose and Corbin are known for dishing out punishment in spades and a program between the two over the Intercontinental title could produce fireworks. Wrestling fans already got a glimpse of these two clashing on the go-home Smackdown when Corbin got personally involved in the lumberjack match between The Lunatic Fringe and The Miz.

This could be a feud that could propel either guy up the ladder a long way. Ambrose, the former WWE Champion could use a little boost right now after losing that title and winning a mid-card one. Corbin, on the other hand, is a hot, young prospect on the verge of breaking out in a major way. A program that saw him walk out as Intercontinental champion thus defeating a former world champion would do wonders for his future aspirations. And what would possibly send Corbin over the edge? How about getting eliminated by Dean in the Rumble. We’ve seen in the past that the Lone Wolf does not take losing gracefully and if he blames Ambrose for denying his world title hopes, well then Dean better get eyes in the back of his head.

But all in all, this could be a really fun rivalry. Come on, let’s picture an Ambrose/Corbin TLC match. Wow. And also they will both most likely figure into next month’s elimination chamber match. If they’re at each other’s throats during that war, chaos will undoubtedly ensue. This feud just feels like a no-brainer and one that could make WWE fans hot for both guys. Both guys would have everything to gain from this paring and could be one of the better Intercontinental title programs in a very long time.

4. Sasha Banks Gets Back into the Title Picture

Every wrestling fan knows about the barn burning feud that Charlotte and Banks produced during the better part of 2016. The RAW Women’s Championship changed hands 7 times between them while they partook in numerous specialty matches that are not normally seen among the girls of WWE. It was one of the better feuds during the year and most people assume that these warriors will meet up again soon.

What better time than Wrestlemania 33? At the Rumble Banks will have her hands full with Nia Jax. I’m predicting a win for The Boss and a heel turn during the Charlotte/Bayley Women’s title match, betraying Bayley and helping her greatest rival win. Banks won’t be siding Charlotte, far from it. But she’ll be making the statement that if anyone is going to dethrone The Queen, it’s going to be her.

This turn from Banks will lead these 3 women on a collision course to a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 33. At last year’s Mania, Banks and Charlotte, along with Becky Lynch stole the show in their match, and with Bayley now involved, they could replicate that or even more. One way or the other, these are 3 of the very best female workers the WWE has ever had and they deserve to all be battling over a world championship.

3. Kurt Angle vs Rusev

Even after Angle was announced as an entrant to the WWE Hall of Fame I still wasn’t convinced he’d appear at The Rumble. But then it happened, as Angle canceled his commentating booking in England that was scheduled for the same night of the Rumble. Yep, I’m taking the bait. Throw in the fact that Lana foreshadowed a confrontation between Rusev and Angle in the form of a tweet, I’m buying the Olympic Hero showing up and tossing The Bulgarian Brute from the Rumble match. Here’s the tweet:

Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech…. @RusevBUL #CRUSH ???????? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017

Now, a feud between Rusev and Angle wouldn’t be the most out of the box idea the WWE has ever produced but it is a perfect way to re-introduce Angle to the WWE Universe. Rusev is the typical anti-American heel, and Angle, being the American wrestling icon that he is, would make this a simple, fun, if not unoriginal pairing. But let’s be honest, throwing Angle in with pretty much anybody would ignite the WWE Universe. He’s been away from the company for over a decade and as one of the most popular superstars in WWE history, his return would be a very welcome sight.

Now if Angle does come back he most likely would only be able to wrestle on a part-time basis. At 48 years old and with a number of surgeries already on his record, the possibility that he would wrestle anymore than a couple of times per month is unrealistic at best. But a feud with Rusev could be a slow burn through February and March, culminating in their clash at the biggest show of the year. Can you just imagine how loud the pop from the crowd would be from the fans in Orlando on April 2nd? I can already feel the hairs standing up on the back of my neck.

2. The Revival vs Sheamus and Cesaro

This is a bit of a reach. In fact, I can’t find any news anywhere that says that 2-time NXT champs, The Revival are main roster bound. But let’s make something clear. They are the best tag team in the entire company right now and not only deserve a spot on the main roster but also an immediate title shot when they do arrive. I believe that once moved, Wilder and Dawson could very quickly become the top tag team draw on either brand.

But let’s just say they move to RAW. A feud with Cesaro and Sheamus would not only be compelling story telling but the bruising style matches they’d have would undoubtedly be top notch stuff. These are four of the most technical big men in all of the WWE and potential matches are enticing. Look no further than The Revivals classics with American Alpha and DIY and Cesaro and Sheamus’ bouts with The New Day and The Club and you know these guys can perform. Why not a sneak attack on Cesaro and Sheamus after what I believe will be win over Gallows and Anderson Sunday? Simple, effective way to start off a potentially hard-hitting feud.

This is the type of program that could easily span a few months and would also be a great way for The Revival to enter the main roster scene. Immediately establishing them as title contenders would be a ringing endorsement for the team and would hopefully prevent them from being turned into The Ascension. One way or the other expect The Revival to make a huge splash. Let’s hope it all begins at The Rumble.

1. Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens

I don’t care about all the rumors that have Finn being not ready to go by The Rumble. I’m calling it now, it’s a red herring. Balor suffered his injury at SummerSlam which was on August 21st. His injury, a labrum tear has an estimated 4-6 month recovery time. On the night of the Rumble, it’ll be over 5 months. So here’s what I’m getting at. Not only is he going to be there in San Antonio, but he’s going to win the Rumble. From there he’ll be on target to face off with old rival and Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, who I believe will walk out of Texas still champ.

Balor and Owens have a built-in story line. Balor was the man to dethrone Owens in NXT and their feud at Full Sail University was about as contentious as it gets. Having them face off once again doesn’t just make sense as part of the story line but if their in-ring history serves them well, they could very easily steal the show in a Wrestlemania match.

The WWE owes not only to its wrestlers but to its fans as well to have both of the competitors in world title matches at Mania be full-time workers. Too often are Wrestlemania title matches and main events bogged down by part time wrestlers. 5 of the last Mania’s have featured a main event that included a part time wrestler. It’s time to buck that trend. It’s time to put aside the people who only occasionally work and start focusing on the guys who are going to push the immediate future in a successful way. Balor is very clearly one of those guys and his road back to prominence begins Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on