WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Things WWE Got Wrong in Battle Royal Match

After an entertaining PPV here is a look at the five things WWE got wrong with this year’s Royal Rumble match.

The smoke has settled and the WWE welcomed fans on the road to Wrestlemania 33. Royal Rumble would set the tone and provide breathtaking moments at times. Amidst all the chaos and drama, WWE’s apex predator would leave the Alamodome as the last man standing at the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

However, that wasn’t the only historical event from the PPV. John Cena’s 16th WWE title win would cement his legacy forever in the history books of the WWE. The Raw tag team titles would also change hands. However, the prime attraction of the PPV itself would be the battle royale. As such there would be much to dissect and digest from such a star-studded match. The majority of the bout managed to please both casual and hardcore fans and would have them on the edge of their chairs towards the end.

However, no match is without its own flaws. Questions must be asked and booking decisions must be questioned. One would have to question the intentions of creative for having Reigns come in at number 30 or for him eliminating the Undertaker. Join us as we analyse the entire battle royal and come up with the top 5 things creative should have done differently.

5. Jack Gallagher’s Performance in the Rumble

Trust me, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with having someone like Gallagher on the rumble match. However, the way someone as talented as the extraordinary gentleman was booked raises questions. One of the premier cruiserweights on the division should not be booked as comic relief. Moreover, the ridiculous manner in which he would get eliminated did not help.

Who in their right mind would jump at Mark Henry with an open umbrella? The Mary Poppins reference by the commentary team did not help either. Hence, one of the five things creative got wrong would come early in the rumble. Instead, he could still have been used as comic relief with some purpose.

Had Gallagher done a headstand at the corner, it would have been fun. The way he attacked Jericho with the umbrella was funny too. Regardless, all that would go down the drain when one thinks about how he was eliminated. Instead, if he were to be eliminated by another cruiserweight like Ariya Daivari, it would have made much sense. That would have also given some sense of storyline progression.

4. Big Cass Entering at No. 1 and Enzo Amore at No. 27

Enzo Amore and Big Cass would make their Royal Rumble debut this year. The duo did not do well in their first outing. Cass would enter the fray from the number one spot. While other new era big men like Strowman and Baron Corbin got their fair share of dominance in the ring, Cass was nowhere near that level. However, one could not blamseven-footerfooter for that.

Cass’s entrance was placed too close to Strowman’s and the former was eliminated by the latter. Enzo on the other hand, would enter at number 27. This would come at a time when Lesnar was stacking bodies in the ring. Not to mention, Amore would become a part of that stack almost as soon as he hit the ring. Creative got their placement extremely wrong with these two.

Had Enzo entered at number 1 and got eliminated by Strowman, it would have been okay. Moreover, Big Cass entering at number 27 would have made the fans believe he could be in line to win the whole thing. Above all, a run-in with Lesnar would have given him quite the rub. Instead, creative would mess up the order in which they presented the realest guys in the room.

3. Brock Lesnar’s Build Up and Elimination

Creative would venture into familiar territory as it looked for ways to book Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match. Eventually, they came round with the same old story we had seen for over two 3 years. Over the years, creative would build Lesnar as the unstoppable force who can never be defeated. Then came Goldberg after a 12-year hiatus. Just like that, the 49-year-old would steamroll through Lesnar.

Creative would follow the same rhetoric at the rumble match as well. Lesnar would make his entrance at number 26. From there, he would go on a rampage leveling anything and anyone that moved. He would eliminate Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler in quick succession. Then came Enzo Amore whose entrance at number 27 was a real waste of opportunity as far as creative options go.

Finally, Goldberg would come in at number 28. Fans would then witness Survivor Series again as Goldberg speared Lesnar right off the bat and proceeded to eliminate the Beast incarnate. Eliminating a big name like Lesnar should have been done by one of the younger stars. Instead, creative went with the same choice as before. Moreover, there is absolutely no sense in having these two square off once more at Wrestlemania if it comes to it.

2. No Samoa Joe

A lot of us expected this. Fans wanted this. WWE even teased this by not having Samoa Joe on the TakeOver card. Despite all the speculation, Joe would not make an appearance during the Royal Rumble. His debut on the main roster is yet to happen. This was one of the pivotal mistakes from this year’s Rumble.

Creative could have instead had Joe come in late in the match, eliminate Goldberg and/or Undertaker and even go on to win the whole thing. However, that would not be the case as this never came to fruition. When Roman Reigns entered at number 30, the boos that echoed around were also a sign of fans who were disappointed with Joe not debuting.

Had creative gone with the flow and made Samoa Joe come in at number 30, the whole arena would have erupted. He is arguably one of the best wrestlers. Samoa Joe is a name big enough to attract any fan’s attention. Having him just walk in and steal the Royal Rumble would have been the perfect way to catapult the Samoan Submission machine’s WWE main roster career. Instead, fans are now left wondering when he would make his debut.

1. False Promise of a New Era

Despite all the new era punch lines we have been hearing, Randy Orton would go on to win his second Royal Rumble. This came despite there being plenty of young era talents that deserved to go through. Had Reigns eliminated Orton instead of Wyatt and had Wyatt gone on to win the Rumble, we could have believed in the promises of a new era.

However, Orton’s victory would not be the only issue here. A majority of the young era stars were made to look weak so as to make part timers like Lesnar and Goldberg seem strong. There was a spot where we saw Rusev and Corbin pouncing on Goldberg and Undertaker. Had creative been a little bit wiser, they could have had Lesnar come back in and beat up Goldberg and Undertaker out of frustration. From there, Rusev and Corbin could have gone on to eliminate Goldberg and Undertaker. Instead, both of them would get eliminated by Goldberg and Undertaker.

From creative’s over-reliance on part timers to Orton finally capping it all off, the results were quite the slap on the face for anyone who believed in the new era. John Cena was right. There is no new era. It would seem like we went back in time by around 10 years if Cena were to face Orton at the main event of Wrestlemania.

