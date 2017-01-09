WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Reasons Goldberg Should Not Win

We take a look at 5 reasons why Goldberg should not win the WWE Royal Rumble.

Bill Goldberg is without doubt one of the biggest stars of the late 1990’s wrestling boom. He ran roughshod over WCW, building himself probably the biggest (kayfabe) winning streak of 173-0, before losing to Kevin Nash via taser-related shenanigans.

When WWE bought out WCW, Goldberg wasn’t one of the names associated with the “Invasion” storyline, instead sitting out his contract and eventually making his mark in WWE in 2003 and becoming one of the top men in the company. His time in WWE ended following a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, one that won’t go down in the history books as a classic.

Fast forward 12 years and Goldberg made a dramatic return to WWE, at a time when WWE was giving their all to sell the latest installment of the WWE2K video game series. Clashing with Brock Lesnar, the now 50-year-old Goldberg, made a massive statement with a win in less than 90 seconds in their match at Survivor Series.

Immediately following that match it was announced that both Goldberg and Lesnar would be entrants in the Royal Rumble, with them both immediately being installed as favorites for the match. Both men are massive draws, so neither of them particularly needs to get the win in one of the most important multi-man matches that WWE puts on every year.

If anything, Goldberg needs the win even less than Lesnar. Follow along with us as we present you 5 reasons that Goldberg doesn’t need to win the Royal Rumble.

5. WrestleMania Doesn’t Need Him in the Main Event Match

The whole premise of the Royal Rumble is that the winner will go on to a title match at WrestleMania, more often than not in the main event spot. With the brand split in effect, there are a whole plethora of opportunities for who the champion is that receives that challenge this year.

One thing for sure is that WWE doesn’t need Goldberg to be in that spot.

Right now it still seems like we could be set for a Goldberg vs Lesnar match on the grandest stage of them all. After that stunning win at Survivor Series, Lesnar owes Goldberg a beating. There’s a more than reasonable chance that they will come face to face during the Rumble match. With a good chance that Lesnar may be the man to eliminate Goldberg from the match itself, as some measure of revenge for that Survivor Series encounter.

If the Goldberg vs Lesnar match does go on to take place at ‘Mania, WWE has enough of a selling point not to need a title or a Rumble win attached to it. Fans around the world are clamoring to see a re-match between these two that is actually a competitive contest.

4. Goldberg is Only Here for a Short While

If rumors are to be believed, then Goldberg is only around in WWE until WrestleMania. He’s scheduled for matches at the Royal Rumble, Fastlane in March and then at WrestleMania. There’s a good chance that following ‘Mania that we probably won’t see him again in WWE.

In the world of WWE there’s little point in investing so much in a man who is only sticking around for a few months. Goldberg has, in the short amount of time he’s been back in WWE, proved how much of a draw he is for the company. But his appeal is as little more than a nostalgia act, the appeal will wear off sooner or later. That’s why WWE only have him sticking around for a few months and haven’t signed him to a long contract.

The whole deal is perfect for both parties. Goldberg will be making a decent amount of money for his appearances, and WWE are taking full advantage of the circumstances and making as much money as they can off the back of the former WCW Champion. It’s the perfect example of striking while the iron is hot, this whole scenario won’t last forever, and neither will Goldberg.

3. WWE Has Better Options Going Forward

When you look at the current WWE roster, there are at least half a dozen men who are better positioned to win the Royal Rumble.

On Raw, there’s several possibilities, including Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Chris Jericho. From the SmackDown Live side of things, there may be even more, including The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler. All of those names tell you that the need to have the veteran Goldberg go over in the match, is very low on the scale of possibilities.

Each of the men named above, with perhaps the exclusion of Jericho, are solid bets to be the future of the company in many ways. The Rumble is the perfect way to give a massive boost to a man like Strowman, a man who has been built up to be a monster since the Brand Split. Or to give Jericho the perfect chance to have a last run with a big title in the WWE.

The Miz has made himself one of the best heels in the entire world, since being reunited with his wife Maryse on screen. Dolph Ziggler seems to be a perennial top tier guy, and will go a long way if he sticks on his current run. The most intriguing option from SmackDown could be Baron Corbin, he’s come a long way since making the step up from NXT.

2. WWE Loves a Good Surprise

One thing that the Royal Rumble always presents us is with some fantastic surprises. Whether that is in the shape of a legend making a ten-minute cameo, or an injured star making a dramatic return, it’s something that fans love to see.

This year we may very well see some of those blast from the past style entries, with someone like Kurt Angle a good shout for a spot in the match. A man who could return from injury, and has a massive future in WWE, is Finn Balor.

After having a stellar run in NXT, where he carried the brand on his back for almost two years, he was called up and drafted to Raw earlier in the year. Right from the off it was obvious that big things were planned for him, he won the newly established Universal Championship after a match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The only bad point of that match was the shoulder injury that he sustained during the match, which meant he had to relinquish it the following night on Raw.

Since then it’s been a long road to recovery, which has also seen him pop up in a couple of indy companies (ICW in Scotland and OTT in Ireland) as a special guest. What better way to make an impact with any return than to come in as a surprise entrant and win the Royal Rumble, then head to his first ‘Mania with a title shot in his back pocket?

1. Goldberg’s Time is Over

The nostalgia kick of Goldberg’s return is all that that should be. Having starred for WCW in the late 90’s, then in the WWE in the early 2000’s, this is the time for him to now step away from professional wrestling for good.

Goldberg doesn’t need WWE, but has done a lot for the company in the time that he has been back. One thing that he said he wanted was for his son to see him in the wrestling ring, he is too young to have seen his dad perform in the past but has now seen him on the biggest stage that pro wrestling could give him right now.

Whilst it’s been good to see Goldberg back in a WWE ring, after the whole WrestleMania season is over, that should be the end of Goldberg in WWE. With others like Lesnar, The Undertaker, and John Cena there is enough part-timers who offer little to the long term to the company.

The Royal Rumble is a good place to let Goldberg have a few more minutes in the spotlight, before his inevitable clash with Lesnar at ‘Mania. But he should be nowhere near the last few men in the match, let alone be the last man standing. This should be a fun ride, but it needs to end early in the match not late.

This article originally appeared on