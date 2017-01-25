WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 hints a Smackdown Live superstar wins

WWE Smackdown Live has been on a roll since the brand split and a member of its roster could become a Royal Rumble winner on Sunday based on some hints

If you were to poll a boatload of pro wrestling fans who watch WWE programming on a regular basis, chances are that they will tell you how significantly better Smackdown Live is than RAW. Since the brand split, Smackdown Live has emerged as overall the better product, from the two-hour format to the compelling storylines and more.

It certainly has been an incredible few months for the blue brand and things could only get better on Sunday night in San Antonio if a member from the roster is able to capture a coveted Royal Rumble win.

Will a Smackdown Live star win the Royal Rumble on Sunday? That remains to be seen, but this amazing Tuesday night show may have dropped some clues that the winner is coming from the brand.

5. Dolph Ziggler’s Heel Turn

Throughout his WWE run has Dolph Ziggler always been pushed by management the way he should be? No, not even close, really. Because of this, it’s highly unlikely that after all these years in the company Ziggler will be handed the honor of a Royal Rumble win.

However, his recent heel turn may give way to some hope that they will throw the former Spirit Squad member the bone that he has been waiting for.

While it doesn’t seem like it here initially, with his mini-feud with Apollo Crews, maybe there was a bigger plan behind the turn of “The Showoff.” Maybe the trigger was pulled on the switch with the plan in mind of skyrocketing Ziggler to the top of the blue brand, beginning with a Royal Rumble win.

Again, it’s rather unlikely this is the case, but the turn could be hinting otherwise.

4. John Cena’s Quest For History

John Cena is not in the Royal Rumble match right now, as he will be challenging AJ Styles earlier in the card for the WWE Championship. Now unless you’ve been living under a rock, we all know that should Cena win on Sunday night, then he will tie Ric Flair for most world titles all time with 16.

But what if Cena once again can’t overcome The Phenomenal One? Well, then his only option is to enter himself into the Rumble match later in the evening to earn himself another shot at WrestleMania.

And let’s face it, this is John Cena we’re talking about — him trotting out and winning his third Rumble after losing a title match earlier in the night is the most John Cena thing ever, if we’re being honest.

Cena has shown that he wants nothing more than to be on top again, putting himself in the history books, and he will stop at nothing to complete that mission. That might include pulling double duty on Sunday and walking out the Royal Rumble winner.

3. Baron Corbin’s Rise

This is one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble matches in history, which has actually led many to believe that the nod may go to a young up-and-comer. On the Smackdown brand recently, one young star that seems to be getting a solid push is the 2016 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Baron Corbin.

Now it may be time for Corbin to add another battle royal win to his growing resume.

Since the brand split last summer, Corbin has really thrived in his role on Smackdown Live and he’s really coming into his own more and more every week. And if you needed any more indication that he may be set for a main event run, he was recently put into a main event bout on the show with John Cena of all people. That’s a pretty good sign that they have something big pegged for you in the future.

Will that begin with a Royal Rumble win on Sunday night? Time will tell, but if they do want to crown a rising star with the Rumble win, then recent booking of Corbin may indicate that he is the guy.

2. Wyatt Family Woes

A focal point on Smackdown Live in recent weeks has been the Wyatt Family, the trio of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton. All things considered, this has been one of the more intriguing storylines to watch play out on Tuesday nights, especially following the latest edition of the show where Harper was basically booted from the group.

With so much focus being put on this story, you really begin to wonder whether or not one of these men could shoot themselves further up the Smackdown Live ladder by winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday night. Not so much Harper, really, but potentially Wyatt or Orton could be the last man standing in San Antonio, presumably after one screwing the other over in some form or fashion — blowing the whole thing up once and for all.

We’ve waited a long time for Wyatt to not be treated like a joke, and since the brand split he has been treated about as properly as we could have hoped for. With Orton already having a Rumble win under his belt, maybe it’s time for the Eater of Worlds to finally get his after all of this drama.

1. The Miz’s Resurgence

Since the brand split last year, there have been a few superstars that have thrived as part of the Smackdown Live brand on Tuesday nights. However, when it comes down to it, maybe no superstar has enjoyed more success than The Miz.

Simply put, love him or hate him, the Miz has been doing the best work of his career over the course of the past few months and he’s only getting better as time goes along. When you add Maryse into the mix –his wife/valet– the whole character just goes to another level.

His in-ring work has never been better, his mic work –which didn’t need all that much improvement to begin with– has never been better and the crowd responses to his work have been more vocal than ever before. This resurgence of the Miz character has led a lot to believe that the WWE Championship may be in his future and rightfully so; he’s definitely earned it with his performances.

The road back to the WrestleMania main event could begin for the A-lister this Sunday night with the first Royal Rumble win of his career.

