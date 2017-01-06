WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 3 Reasons Shawn Michaels Should Be in the Match

Shawn Michaels will be making his return on this Monday’s WWE Raw in New Orleans. But should he be in this year’s Royal Rumble as well?

As the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania draw closer, WWE is bringing out the stars. This Monday on Raw, both the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to appear. While nothing is set in stone regarding what either man will do, Michaels is expected to be there to promote his new movie, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”. The movie was produced partially by WWE Studios, so it makes sense they would bring him in to promote it given its January 20 release date.

But what if Shawn Michaels is returning to do more than just shill his new movie? What if he shocks the world and announces his intention to enter the 2017 Royal Rumble match?

There were rumors a few months ago sparked by AJ Styles himself that HBK could potentially face Styles at the Royal Rumble. Obviously that won’t be happening, but the rumors of Michaels being in a match at the Royal Rumble have been out there for a while. Michaels being in a wrestling role at one of WWE’s biggest PPVs that just so happens to be taking place in his hometown of San Antonio would be absolute money. Although HBK hasn’t stepped foot in a WWE ring since 2010, here are three reasons why he should do exactly that in four weeks and enter the Royal Rumble match.

3. The Hometown Pop Would Be Deafening

This may seem like a cheap reason, but it’s valid. Usually putting someone on a PPV just because it’s in their hometown would sound ridiculous, but this is the Royal Rumble. This is a match that is all about popping the crowd with surprise returns and huge spots. Now unless Michaels shows up on Raw this week, doesn’t announce that he’s entering the Rumble, and enters anyway, it won’t be much of a surprise. But that doesn’t matter. Michaels is one of the most popular superstars in WWE history and with the Rumble taking place in his own backyard, each and every one of the 60,000 people in the Alamodome would lose their minds when he comes out.

Plus, this is a 30-man match. It’s not like Michaels is taking away a valuable position from somebody else. There are going to be 29 losers in this match, so why not use one of those spots for somebody who will create a monumental moment for the fans in attendance as well as the fans at home? If Michaels isn’t in the condition to wrestle a real match anymore, why not at least have him appear in one that isn’t as physically demanding? Have HBK come out, superkick a few heads off, and be on his way. Again, usually having someone appear just to pop the crowd is a shortsighted move. But this is the Royal Rumble, and it makes perfect sense to have Michaels be in the match.

But what if Michaels actually is ready to have one more match? What if he wants a spot at, say, WrestleMania? Well…

2. He Could Set Up a Match for WrestleMania 33

For wrestling fans, it’s tough to let go. When a fan favorite retires despite looking like they can still compete for several more years, it can be difficult to accept. This has been the case with Shawn Michaels as he has been the subject of numerous “one more match” pleas from the fans for years now. As mentioned before, AJ Styles caused a stir by suggesting he could face Michaels at the Royal Rumble. And while that’s clearly not in the cards, Michaels could still make his official singles match return at this year’s WrestleMania, sparked by his appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Obviously, it would have to be a worthwhile opponent for Michaels to participate in a full-fledged match at this year’s WrestleMania. A Rumble appearance is one thing, but a one-on-one match at WrestleMania is an entirely different animal. As for opponents that would make sense, it’s a fairly short list. But it certainly starts with the man who initially teased a match with HBK, AJ Styles.

Styles is widely considered the best wrestler of this generation, while Michaels is widely considered the best wrestler of his own. Although Michaels isn’t what he used to be, he still seems physically capable of putting on a great match if he were motivated to do so. If Styles were to lose the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, then enter the Rumble itself and have a staredown with Michaels, the roof may come off of the Alamodome.

1. He Could Put Someone Over By Being Eliminated

If Michaels doesn’t have WrestleMania plans, he could still have an important place in the Royal Rumble. If he were to enter, he would obviously be highly unlikely to win. So unless he plans on exiting the match on his own accord, that means somebody would have to eliminate him. And in the Alamodome in Michaels’ hometown of San Antonio, whoever does that would need some SPF 50 to combat all the heat he would garner.

Think back to last year with the debut of AJ Styles. Styles came out to one of the largest reactions in WWE history during the Royal Rumble at the Amway Center in Orlando. That was the same city in which Styles made a name for himself in TNA, so the fans were all in on him just as the San Antonio crowd would be for Michaels. Then after a solid showing, Kevin Owens eliminated him. He was the perfect one to do so because as one of WWE’s best heels, it was appropriate to put the heat on him, and the Orlando crowd was more than willing to do that.

The same thing could happen for whoever eliminates Michaels. Maybe someone like the Miz, Dolph Ziggler (via superkick?), or Baron Corbin. Pick a heel, any heel. Whichever one seems to need the most extra heat as WrestleMania approaches could be the one to eliminate the hometown boy Michaels.

