WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 3 Reasons Bayley Should Defeat Charlotte

Charlotte has never lost a WWE Women’s Championship match at a pay-per-view, but that’s precisely what should happen against Bayley at this year’s Royal Rumble.

Bayley’s time has finally come. With the historic Charlotte vs Sasha Banks feud finally having reached its conclusion, the number one contender spot was open for the first time in several months. Keyword: was. Because this past Monday on Raw, Bayley was named number one contender to Charlotte’s Women’s Championship with their match set to take place on January 29 at the Royal Rumble.

Now the Huggable One is set to have a one-on-one PPV title match for the first time in her career. Anyone who has watched NXT knows exactly what Bayley is capable when she’s put into a match of this magnitude. Look no further than her two NXT Women’s title matches with Sasha Banks at TakeOver: Brooklyn and TakeOver: Respect. Both matches stole their respective shows and since Bayley has almost as much chemistry with Charlotte as she does with Sasha, their clash at the Rumble should be no different.

While the quality of the match is not in question, the potential winner absolutely is. With that said, here are three reasons why Bayley should come away with the Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

3. Charlotte’s Streak Must Come to an End

Charlotte has never lost a title match on pay-per-view. Despite being a four-time champion, the Queen has only ever lost her title to Sasha Banks on Raw, while she dominates whenever a PPV rolls around. But as the Undertaker taught us, streaks are made to be broken. And Bayley is the perfect person to finally break Charlotte’s unprecedented streak on PPV.

Sasha Banks is massively popular with the fans. It’s one of the reasons why it has been so upsetting to see her lose time after time on WWE’s biggest stages. But if any female superstar is more popular than Sasha, it might just be Bayley. The reactions she gets on a weekly basis are staggering compared to the rest of the women’s division, proving just how much she deserves an eventual title victory. So if anyone is going to finally end Charlotte’s streak, she could be just the person to do it.

Charlotte has also noticeably been bragging about her PPV streak lately. So what a moment it would be to have someone as happy-go-lucky as Bayley take away not only the champ’s title, but the accolade she cherishes so much: her undefeated streak. It could bring out an even more aggressive side of Charlotte that we’ve never seen before, and that could be just what we need with WrestleMania fast approaching.

2. A Title Reign Can Test Bayley’s Ability to Handle the Big Time

Don’t be confused by the headline. Bayley has performed on some incredibly big stages as mentioned earlier. Multiple NXT TakeOver performances and an impressive reign as NXT Women’s Champion proved that Bayley is no slouch when it comes to carrying a brand and being an effective champion. But the main roster is a different story. The fans are different, the environments are different, and the pressure is different. So if Bayley really is destined to be the John Cena of the Women’s division, now is the perfect time to put her to the test.

Mania season is WWE’s busiest time of year. The action and storylines pick up considerably across the board, as do the importance of the PPVs. That makes this the perfect time to see if Bayley can be a Cena-level star. If she can handle being champion during the most pivotal time of the year for WWE, then she can handle anything. Putting her right in the middle of the Women’s division and keeping her there is a perfect way to essentially do a trial by fire.

There’s no reason to expect Bayley to flounder in this position. While the main roster is absolutely different than NXT, she’s already shown she’s capable of succeeding at this level. It’s just a matter of proving she can be the anchor of the Women’s division for months at a time. This is the perfect opportunity for Bayley to prove to everybody that she’s ready to be the new face that runs the place. All she needs is a chance.

1. A Bayley Victory Could Lead to a Sasha Banks Heel Turn

This is perhaps the most pressing reason for Bayley to defeat Charlotte at the Royal Rumble. Sasha Banks is unquestionably one of the most talented women on the roster. And while she can be successful as a babyface, she is much better at being a heel; something she showed throughout her tenure in NXT. Keeping her as a generic, sympathetic babyface on the main roster forever would be a waste. And what better time to turn her heel than after Bayley wins the title that Sasha so desperately covets?

So why do we need heel Sasha at this very moment? Well, aside from the obvious answer of “the sooner the better”, it’s Mania season. That means a Women’s title match at WrestleMania 33 needs to be booked. It seems like we’re probably heading for a triple threat between three of the four horsewomen: Charlotte, Bayley, and Sasha. But rather than having it be another generic match between the three of them, a Sasha heel turn would add some extra fire to it.

If Bayley wins the title at the Royal Rumble, it could begin a slow heel turn for Sasha as she realizes she’s willing to go through her best friend to become Women’s champion again. A Bayley victory at the Rumble would give WWE two months to develop this attitude change, which seems like the perfect amount of time assuming they want things to progress gradually. Bayley needs to win the Women’s title from Charlotte on January 29. All roads lead to WrestleMania, and Bayley winning could provide a much more entertaining Women’s title match at Mania than a Charlotte victory ever could.

