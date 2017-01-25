WWE: Revolution of Mickie James is Perfect Tie-In on SmackDown

On Smackdown Live, fans got their answer from Mickie James.

It may not be the answer that they wanted when Renee Young interviewed Mickie James, but it was a perplexing answer at best. Citing her disdain for the Divas Revolution that took place almost two years ago, James felt that the new generation gave way to overlooking what she and others from the past have accomplished.

And James is one of the greatest female Superstars of her generation. James is a five time Women’s Champion and a former Divas Champion. She is no stranger to taking high risks and crossing the line. Her resume speaks for itself and there is no question that she is a future Hall of Famer.

The Divas Revolution was hot during the summer of 2015, and from there the entire Women’s Division would be rocked and relish in the best year it’s seen in 2016. The women were put on a pedestal to which most of them saw great success once the Revolution simmered down.

For James, she is the bridge that closes the gap between the previous and new generation. Even last week during the Steel Cage match, it was James who would cost Becky Lynch her chance at regaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship. For it to be the first women’s main event on Smackdown, one could say that it a link from the past to the present. James’ comments on Smackdown solidified that.

Having someone of James’ stature on Smackdown helps broaden the division. Even as an ally for Alexa Bliss, James’ feud with Lynch is one fans will surely look forward to. Fans will get a taste of what’s to come this Sunday at the Royal Rumble for the six-man tag match. If James’ showing with Asuka at Takeover Toronto has given anyone an idea, it’s that James still has what it takes even in this generation of Women Superstars.

James is in the best shape of her career and hasn’t lost her step when it comes to wrestling. The passion and anger she exuded on Smackdown will translate in the ring on Sunday night. James is well known for taking her actions to the limit, and again, has no problems crossing the line for her own benefit. Which all of that makes her a great fit for the blue brand.

And while Lynch will be on the other end of James’ frustration her shortcomings have been a slow burn for some time. Before fans know it, Lynch will be able to overcome the constant double teams and be a step ahead of their own game; something James alluded to as well on Smackdown. Bliss would make her presence felt when Naomi challenged anyone to face her later on in the show.

Which brings me to this point; perhaps Naomi will be the one to aid Lynch. They already have something in common – they were both players in the Divas Revolution. While James is a great tie into this feud, adding Naomi in only makes sense because of James’ reasoning to take Lynch down. While Nikki Bella has her hands full with Natalya; the six man tag gets even more interesting because she was at the head of the Divas Revolution.

Smackdown continues to excel when it comes to their booking strategies. Coming up with James’ storyline was smart and a great way to reintroduce her to this generation of Women Superstars. What they lack in depth they make up for with creative ways to keep fans entertained. The Women’s Division just got a lot more interesting, and we are close to going on the Road to Wrestlemania. Things are definitely getting exciting.

