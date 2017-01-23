WWE: Redrafting Raw and SmackDown’s 2016 Brand Split

Six months later, how would we redraft the 2016 WWE selection show?

In July 2016, WWE had a draft to create to second ever brand split. This divided the rosters, with one part going to Raw and the others going to SmackDown. The latter also moved to Tuesday nights on a live recording. WWE had taped the show on this day for years, but only went live maybe once or twice per year.

With the creation of the brand split, certain Superstars benefited and took advantage of their opportunities. Others floundered and fell off the map on either Raw or SmackDown.

Months later, the landscape of WWE looks quite different, including where certain Superstars would be placed in the draft. So, we decided to go back to the drawing board and redraft the 2016 selection show. It will have the following criteria:

Order is based off the 2016 draft

Current titleholders are factored into this

Some part-timers included

Old NXT call-ups and new ones are in this

There are also 64 total picks. Some from the previous draft will not be seen on here due to too much time away with an injury or being released by WWE.

With new champions, faces, and storylines impacting how WWE looks, what would a redraft of the 2016 WWE Draft look like? Who would go first? Which brand would the Intercontinental champion go? How about the Universal Champion?

Follow along as we dive into all 64 picks and place these Superstars on the two different brands.

1. Raw – Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens fell to No. 18 in the 2016 WWE Draft, something that came as a bit of a surprise. However, just six weeks later, he would become the second-ever WWE Universal Champion and has held the belt ever since August 29.

Owens goes first here because there’s no reason to take him off Raw, and because he’s still the titleholder. That could change as we head into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but he has done enough to take the top draft pick from Seth Rollins. KO hasn’t been able to retain his title without the help of Chris Jericho, which could make him a weak champion. There’s little reason to push him further down, though.

2. SmackDown – AJ Styles

AJ Styles is the bonafide No. 1 overall selection for SmackDown, and there’s not much debate to it. He’s been their top star since July’s draft and is in the midst of his first WWE Championship run. It has lasted since September’s Backlash pay-per-view, and could extend past the Royal Rumble, if he can get past John Cena.

Despite Styles being a heel, he’s essentially become the top face with the crowd reactions he receives. Sure, he’s supposed to be getting heat, but the fans have loved him too much since his debut last January. He takes this top spot from Dean Ambrose, who isn’t much further down the list.

3. Raw – Charlotte

Charlotte is the first Superstar to keep their spot from the original WWE Draft. She has become the top female star in the company, despite her hot potato feud with Sasha Banks over the Raw Women’s Championship. This has seen the Nature Girl’s pay-per-view streak continue, as well as WWE seemingly putting faith in her to carry the belt into Royal Rumble and, potentially, WrestleMania 33.

The top heel female role would still go to Charlotte on Raw, with not much reason to change the original choice. She’s been a star for the brand and should continue to be great as we head into a crucial time of the WWE calendar.

4. SmackDown – Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose slides down just one SmackDown spot here and becomes the top full-time face of the show. Despite AJ Styles getting positive reactions, he’s still the main heel, so this leaves the Lunatic Fringe in position to be the good guy that the fans get behind.

Ambrose had walked into the WWE brand split as the WWE Champion, but dropped the title to Styles at Backlash. Since then, he has claimed the Intercontinental Championship from the Miz.

With John Cena’s full-time status always in question, Ambrose continues to be taken over him in this scenario. Hollywood is always calling the 15-time World champion, so when in doubt, Ambrose will need to be relied on.

5. Raw – Roman Reigns

Reigns gets moved up one spot in this scenario. From June to October, he stayed out of the main event scene due to a violations of the WWE Wellness Policy just days before the Money in the Banks PPV. This led to him dropping the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins, falling at Battleground, and losing to Finn Balor for a SummerSlam Universal Title shot.

Since Survivor Series, the Big Dog has returned to the main spotlight. Arguably, this process started at Clash of Champions with his United States Championship win.

Now Reigns is in one of the biggest matches at the Royal Rumble PPV. He could become “The Guy” of the Raw brand in less than one week, and likely claim the top draft slot if we redraft again.

6. Raw – Braun Strowman

One of a few WWE Superstars that will soar up the boards in this redraft is Braun Strowman. He had been selected near the end of the draft by Raw and defeated enhancements talents for his first two months on the roster.

Well, things have changed quite a bit since. He dominated Raw during November, fended off Sami Zayn a handful of times, and is now working segments with the likes of Reigns, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, and even Goldberg. There’s even a decent chance of the Mountain of a Main winning the Royal Rumble.

Strowman has been made into one of WWE’s top heels, and should enjoy success heading into 2017.

7. SmackDown – John Cena

There could be an argument that John Cena deserves to be lower in the redraft. Aside from the Royal Rumble, he’s appeared in just two pay-per-views (SummerSlam, No Mercy) for SmackDown and recently returned from being away for two-plus months.

However, this is still Cena we’re talking about. He remains a top face in WWE and for the Blue Brand, as evidenced by his use over the past month since his return. He’ll keep this spot as long as he’s around for a few months at a time, which seems to be the case at this point in his career.

8. Raw – Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho moves up into the top 10 with his career relevation. He did some of the best work of his 20-year career after the WWE brand split, most notably with the creation of the List of Jericho. This clipboard with a piece of paper became Raw’s most popular shtick for a few months, and still receives a good pop despite WWE toning it down.

Jericho could be done with WWE after WrestleMania 33 to tour with Fozzy again. However, he’ll remain a crucial part of Raw into the Show of Shows and potentially be up there for a shot at winning the Royal Rumble match.

9. SmackDown – Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is the highest riser from the SmackDown side, as she now holds their Women’s Championship. She moves up 37 spots into the top female pick for the Blue Brand in this scenario.

Bliss has developed into SmackDown’s top heel with his character work and improved in-ring ability. This had come along in WWE NXT, but seemed to take another step forward with her call-up in July. She’s set to be on top of the division for as long as possible, especially with no face beyond Becky Lynch having been developed to go head-to-head with her yet.

One of the biggest beneficiaries from the WWE Draft was Alexa Bliss, who is only the second female to claim a top 10 draft slot.

10. Raw – Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar slides down two spots in this WWE Draft scenario, mostly due to the rise of Bliss, Chris Jericho, and Braun Strowman into the top 10. His part-time status also factors into the equation.

What will hurt Lesnar the most is his loss to Goldberg at Survivor Series. His controversial 86-second loss arguably undid his previous two-and-a-half years in some fan’s eyes, and took away mystique he had.

However, as long as WWE is paying Lesnar millions of dollars for few appearances, he’ll remain a top star on Raw. He should play a prominent role heading into WrestleMania 33 season and possibly will rehabilitate his stock in April.

11. Raw – Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe wasn’t drafted in July and hasn’t been officially called up to WWE’s main roster since. There has been speculation of this happening soon, though, so we’ll factor him into the equation here.

Given the high slotting that WWE gave fellow former NXT Champion, Finn Balor in the previous draft, Joe could get a similar acclaim here. He dominated NXT for most of 2016, holding the NXT Championship twice and ending Balor’s reign at a live event. The Samoan Submission Machine’s size represents someone that could have a looming presence in WWE programming at all times, and he’s a terrific promo too.

Joe would jump onto Raw as one of the top heels, potentially taking the spot of Chris Jericho when he leaves. That makes for a pretty formidable group of Joe, Braun Strowman, and Kevin Owens at the top.

12. SmackDown – The Miz

The Miz has gone through a career revelation on SmackDown, succeeding greatly from the brand split. He’s had two Intercontinental Championship reigns since July, and has cut some of the greatest promos in his decade-plus career.

In this scenario, Miz stays on SmackDown as the main heel of the mid-card because there’s little reason to move him around. He could continue to feud with someone like Dean Ambrose or even move into the WWE Championship picture.

13. Raw – Cesaro and Sheamus

Once foes, Cesaro and Sheamus are now working together as a tag team. They even knocked off the New Day’s record-breaking title reign to become the Raw Tag Team Champions.

The titles should move Cesaro and Sheamus up the board and as a tag team, which they weren’t during the July draft. With the Raw tag division as weak as its ever been, these two should continue to claim a top spot for the foreseeable future and into WrestleMania 33 season.

14. SmackDown – American Alpha

Following them up are the American Alpha, the team of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. They surprisingly won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from the Wyatt Family in December and are pretty much the lone face team on the Blue Brand.

In this scenario, Gable and Jordan move up the draft board by a handful of spots. They’ll keep their current placement on SmackDown and work with heel tag teams moving forward. Who that will be, if it’s not Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, remains to be seen because the Ascension, Vaudevillains, Usos, and Breezango are barely relevant right now.

15. Raw – Sami Zayn

Everyone wanted Sami Zayn on SmackDown a few months ago. However, he’s become one of Raw’s better babyfaces since the WWE Draft. He arguably slots in as the No. 3 guy behind Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who haven’t been able to find too many babyface reactions (understatement for the former).

Zayn has been treated like the ultimate underdog, which is the role that suits him best. It won’t lead to anything yet, but down the line, a title reign should be in the sights of the former NXT Champion.

16. Raw – Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin moves from the heel-heavy SmackDown to Raw in this scenario. He’s one of the few that have been able to draw heat, something that the Flagship Show could use with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho not getting anything close boos. Those have mostly gone to Reigns.

Besides that, Corbin has broken out during the brand split and become an upper-card heel. He still looks a little awkward with an in-ring mic and while wrestling, but there’s potential for him to lurk around the main event scene during the brand split. There’s a good chance he would be able to continue this with Raw.

17. SmackDown – Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt looked to be down and out after WrestleMania 32. He didn’t wrestle at the show, instead being left laying in the ring by John Cena and the Rock. Then a calf injury took away his next two months.

Eventually, the brand split would return Wyatt to a spot somewhat where he had been before WrestleMania 30. He’s an interesting heel that’s leading a stable that the fans enjoy, while garnering some heat along the way. SmackDown can continue to use him in this role, and for a potential babyface turn if and when he splits from Randy Orton and Luke Harper.

18. Raw – Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is the first female star to be traded from one brand to the other. She had become the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion, but dropped the belt to Alexa Bliss at TLC.

Moving Lynch away from SmackDown may be a way of dividing Charlotte and Sasha Banks, who were attached at the hip for the final six months of 2016. Lynch and the Nature Girl were as well for part of 2015 and into 2016, but nothing close to what we saw in the Raw women’s division.

The Irish Lass Kicker wouldn’t have to feud with Charlotte upon arrival. She could do something with one of the women we’ll mention soon.

19. SmackDown – Randy Orton

Randy Orton started as one of the top faces on SmackDown, but joined the Wyatt Family and moved into a heel role. It seemed like this had been a way of him trying to get to Bray Wyatt from within. Now that doesn’t look so clear.

The Viper remains a heel for the time being, and remains on the Blue Brand to potentially feud with Wyatt, and add depth to this part of the show if he remains a bad guy. Even after all his injuries, Orton remains a steady in-ring worker and can potentially slide into the main event scene, even after being picked just outside the top 20.

20. Raw – The Revival

The Revival would be the second NXT call-up of this WWE redraft. They have become NXT’s top tag team over the past 18 months, holding the NXT Tag Team Championship twice and putting on thrilling matches with American Alpha and DIY. With their second title run over, this has left them with little to do for the time being.

The WWE tag team division has fallen apart since the brand split and hasn’t been able to create stars, unlike the mid-card scene developing Baron Corbin, the Miz, and Braun Strowman. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder would give the tag teams on Raw their freshest faces in quite a while, and hopefully lead to the latest tag revival.

21. SmackDown – Finn Balor

Finn Balor’s stock takes a nose dive here. He could return as soon as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and climb back up, but his shoulder injury has hurt him both figuratively and literally.

The WWE Universal Championship had been gift-wrapped for Balor before his shoulder injury. He could have headlined Raw shows throughout the fall and into 2017, but the spots have since gone to Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns in some shape or form. Braun Strowman is set to join them soon.

In this scenario, with Samoa Joe going to Raw, we have Balor becoming the fresh face on SmackDown. The brand is in need of babyfaces and would get an interesting one in the Demon King. He could compete against the likes of AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and John Cena, making for a healthy and entertaining slate of matches.

22. Raw – Dolph Ziggler

In another WWE redraft trade, Dolph Ziggler heads to Raw with Baron Corbin. The Showoff recently turned heel and added to SmackDown’s already huge crop of bad guys, so he leaves and Balor arrives in this scenario.

Ziggler is hopefully in for a career resurgence in this role, which is the freshest thing he’s done in about three years. On Raw, he would continue this by working new matches with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn.

23. SmackDown – Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks had a significant run in the Raw women’s division from July to December. She held the Raw Women’s Championship three times, had a Hell in a Cell match, and an Iron Man match. However, none of her three title runs lasted more than 27 days, and she has mostly been nonexistent since losing at WWE Roadblock.

A change of scenery could do wonders for Banks as the top female face of SmackDown. She could work with Alexa Bliss and other yet-to-be-named women on the roster. It’s a fresh look instead of going to battle with Charlotte and Becky Lynch, which the Boss did all too much of in 2016.

24. Raw – Bayley

One Superstar who Banks would not be wrestling is Bayley, who stays on Raw in this WWE redraft scenario. This is mostly due to her program with Charlotte, which hasn’t exactly been top notch through one month.

Bayley has arguably been exposed by the brand split. She gets over well with the kids and still has a fanbase with the adults, but her promo work hasn’t been a hit. Couple this with the lackluster Charlotte program, and it moves her to No. 24. If the Hugster wins the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble, it will move her up, however.

25. SmackDown – Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella added quality depth to SmackDown when she returned from a career-threatening neck injury in August. This led to her establishing Carmella, filling a gap in the title hunt in September, and working a heated feud with Natalya.

Bella would continue to work a similar role, with a potential title opportunity in her future. She’s done plenty over the past four months to warrant this and a return to possibly owning a belt for the first time since 2015.

26. Raw – Natalya

Natalya looked stale as a babyface in her feud with Charlotte, but woke up when she turned on Becky Lynch during the summer. This set up the first women’s feud for SmackDown and established the division.

The Queen of Hearts continues to do solid work, and could fill a role on Raw by working with Bayley or another young star. She probably won’t be holding a belt anytime soon, but fits in as a veteran worker who can still put on quality matches.

27. SmackDown – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

One of the surprising parts of the WWE Draft had been the Club being split up. AJ Styles went to SmackDown, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were drafted to Raw. They had only been together for about six weeks too, so the call to split them up so soon seemed head-scratching.

If WWE wants to bring heat back on Styles, pairing him with Gallows and Anderson would make plenty of sense. The three worked together to become a top heel group in the early summer of 2016 and showed potential for growth.

Since the draft, though, the former IWGP Tag Team Champions have floundered by themselves. New Day defeated them about half-dozen times for the Raw Tag Team Championships, and Cesaro and Sheamus recently skated by them to retain the titles. So, if WWE have no interest in putting gold on Anderson and Gallows, why not make them interesting again and bring back the Club?

28. Raw – Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were hits in WWE NXT with their promo skills and ability to put on a good match when needed. However, they have been exposed with their call-up and the brand split. This is due to the same opening promo shtick being heard every week and not being changed up, which the New Day did to continue to make their’s fresh.

It doesn’t help that WWE is seemingly sitting on Enzo and Cass for something, whatever that may be. They could have contended for the tag titles, but instead are dealing with Rusev and Jinder Mahal, something that’s never been interesting. Amore hitting on Lana, a married woman, did nothing to help him as a likable character either.

There is still potential for Amore and Cass, they just need to be positioned as more serious characters. This would help the Raw tag team division, which they would stay in with this scenario.

29. SmackDown – New Day

This is a big dropoff for the New Day, who are just one month removed from breaking WWE’s tag team title reign record. Their stock has fallen off since WWE have had trouble booking multiple duos at the same time, if they’re not going for the championships. So, we’ve mostly seen Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods hang around Titus O’Neil, who is being used to tease tension within the group.

To go along with that, the No. 29 draft slot is also for New Day’s potential implosion during the Royal Rumble match. With all three entered, it’s possible one of them decides to go rogue and eliminate the other two. This would initiate their separation and potentially lead to a WrestleMania 33 match.

Moreover, there would be three singles stars for SmackDown that would fill out the mid-card and hover the main event scene on Tuesday nights.

30. Raw – Rusev

Rusev had a strong summer of 2016 with his second WWE United States Championship run. Then came Roman Reigns, which thwarted his momentum. John Cena did this in similar fashion at WrestleMania 31.

Since losing his rematch at Hell in a Cell, the Bulgarian Brute has been chasing around Enzo Amore and teaming with Jinder Mahal. It’s not really a recipe for success, especially after being one of WWE’s top heels not so long ago.

After love-filled feuds with Amore and Dolph Ziggler, one has to wonder what WWE has left with Rusev and if his stock can be boosted. By staying on Raw, the chances of this may be slim.

31. SmackDown – Mickie James

Mickie James is back on WWE’s main roster after almost seven years away. She returned as a heel to help Alexa Bliss retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship and begin a feud with Becky Lynch.

Like Nikki Bella, James will add a steady veteran presence on SmackDown and work with Sasha Banks in this scenario. A title run could even be in her future as well.

32. Raw – Nia Jax

Nia Jax looked to be in line for a Braun Strowman-like push after the WWE Draft. She received this for a few months, but hasn’t had a noteworthy feud yet. There seems to be one developing with Sasha Banks, unless the Boss can ever compete with this knee injury of hers that Raw keeps hyping up.

Jax stays on Raw in the redraft and joins Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. There are a few feuds to work with here, which could help develop her into a notable name on Monday nights.

33. SmackDown – Heath Slater and Rhyno

Heath Slater and Rhyno were one of the most interesting parts of SmackDown with their free agent story and tag title reign. They even looked to be on the verge of a break-up. Then came Zack Ryder’s injury, which canceled out the Hype Bros and kept this odd couple together.

Since dropping out of the title hunt, Slater and Rhyno haven’t done anything of relevance and remain absent from WWE TV. They still add quality depth to the tag team division, which would continue to be the case here on Tuesday nights.

34. Raw – Tye Dillinger

After a string of picks with no NXT call-ups, Tye Dillinger jumps into the mix at No. 34. He has run out of things to do in developmental, especially with Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Kassius Ohno, and Roderick Strong around or soon-to-be near the NXT Championship scene. Losses have piled up for the Perfect 10 as well.

What’s great about Dillinger is his gimmick has proven to be a success without even getting called yup. His “10” chant is used by fans on the main roster shows every time a Superstar is being counted out at ringside, for instance. In general, the “10” chant is a simple one for fans to get behind, similar to Daniel Bryan’s “Yes”. That’s not to compare these Superstars because they are far from the same in the ring. But Dillinger’s gimmick is simple enough for fans young and old to get behind.

By going on Raw, the Canadian star would breathe some much-needed life into Monday nights. There’s no red-hot talent on the show, which could be due to the weekly booking. While Dillinger probably isn’t destined for main event status, he could at least he used to wake up the crowds when they fall asleep for the cruiserweights or an uninteresting program.

35. SmackDown – Kalisto

Kalisto had the best run of his singles career in early 2016. Then came Rusev, an injury, and Baron Corbin, which cemented his spot in the directionless part of the mid-card.

The Lucha Dragon hasn’t exactly been an insignificant part of SmackDown, as he had a pay-per-view match at TLC. There’s just not much potential there after failed trips on the microphone and a lack of character development. At No. 35, he’ll provide pretty much the same thing he gives the Tuesday night show already—depth.

36. Raw – The Usos

The Usos were as stale as any tag team in the spring. They were teamed with Roman Reigns, which turned them into heat-seeking missiles as babyfaces. Unlike Reigns, WWE chose to make Jimmy and Jey heels shortly into the WWE brand split.

At first, the Usos looked set for a tag team title reign. They entered multiple matches with Heath Slater and Rhyno, having the momentum every time. Each bout would result in a loss and send the Samoan twins to the back of the pack in the title scene.

On Raw, these two would continue to provide depth, but likely not reach titleholder status. There’s little momentum for them in January 2017, unless something drastically changes heading into WrestleMania 33 season.

37. SmackDown – Luke Harper

Luke Harper has been a focal part of this new Wyatt Family, maybe more than he ever had been. His tension with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt could lead to potentially his biggest program yet, which is going into WrestleMania 33 season.

In this scenario, Harper sticks around with Wyatt and Orton on SmackDown to prolong their program. There could also be a singles run in there for the right-hand man of the Eater of Worlds, pending what happens as we go forward on Tuesday nights.

38. Raw – Kane

Kane is basically a novelty act at this point in his career. He doesn’t wrestle full time like he did in 2015, is around in a limited role and for live events appearances. The Big Red Machine had a role during the Bray Wyatt-Randy Orton feud, but didn’t do much afterward.

On Raw, Kane wouldn’t do anything more than he is now, which is fine given that he’s nearing 50. It’s just about the depth and veteran presence.

39. SmackDown – Carmella

Carmella keeps her spot on SmackDown, but gets picked higher up than she was back in July. This is due to her role and performance as a heel, which like every other former babyface in WWE, has been better. It hasn’t necessarily translated into wins, something that can be attributed to her facing Nikki Bella.

The Princess of Staten Island could factor into the title picture down the line. By going to SmackDown with a somewhat similar group of women, her potential may not go higher than where it is.

40. Raw – Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews is the one who has been hyped up with all the potential in the world. His presence, athleticism, and wrestling ability are great. Something has yet to click for the past 15 months in WWE, however. This had been the case through NXT and with his surprising call-up in April.

Crews never really got a chance to prove himself in a marquee feud, but never built up any momentum with the fans. Would a move to Raw make any difference?

41. SmackDown – Naomi

Naomi has become depth for the SmackDown women’s roster over the past few months. An injury also took her out of action, so she has become somewhat forgotten. She’d continue to play a similar role on Tuesday nights.

42. Raw – The Ascension

The Ascension have mostly been nonexistent on SmackDown for the past six months. By moving to Raw, things wouldn’t really change as they would be fodder for the other tag teams.

43. SmackDown – Breezango

Breezango won a few matches early on in the brand split and had some momentum going. Now they dress up as strip club cops and haven’t won a match in a while. Their role at the bottom of the tag division remains to the same. They do get TV time, if that means anything.

44. Raw – The Golden Truth

Earlier on, R-Truth and Goldust received a fair amount of air time for comedy segments and matches. Now they have trouble getting on TV and aren’t going to be going anywhere anytime soon. Whether it’s Raw or SmackDown, their role will remain the same.

45. SmackDown – The Vaudevillains

The Vaudevillains were getting tag team title shots and promo time upon arrival to the main roster. Then they faced New Day, and everything went downward. Rarely will you find Aiden English and Simon Gotch on SmackDown anymore, with new fans to WWE likely not knowing who they are.

46. Raw – Alicia Fox

Fox has become a prominent figure on 205 Live and a back-end piece for Raw’s women’s division. Nothing much would really change with this selection back to the Flagship Show.

47. SmackDown – Jack Swagger

Swagger started on Raw, did nothing. He then moved to SmackDown, feuded with Baron Corbin, and dropped off the map. He provides depth for a good match here and there.

48. Raw – Titus O’Neil

Titus O’Neil may not be doing much, but he’s getting TV time. He should remain in a comedy role with the “Titus Brand” for the imminent future, and continue on Raw.

49. SmackDown – Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley had been on track for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity with Zack Ryder. Then Ryder blew out his knee and forced Rawley into a singles role. We haven’t seen what he can do yet on the main roster. Could it be more than what he did in NXT?

50. Raw – Mark Henry

Like Kane, Mark Henry is a novelty act at this point in his career. He’s going to wrestle the occasional match, work live events, and do some promotional services for WWE. There won’t be much of a role for him heading into WrestleMania season, but a spot in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal should be available.

51. SmackDown – Austin Aries

Austin Aries has lingered around the commentary desk for 205 Live due to an eye injury he suffered last year. This could eventually result in him eventually joining the cruiserweights since there’s not much for him to do in NXT. He would add a veteran in-ring presence to the group of 205 pound and under talents.

52. Raw – Hideo Itami

Itami’s an interesting case. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy for nearly two years, but is about to return to NXT from injury. There’s still a long way to go in his development too. At age 35, one has to wonder if WWE may bite the bullet and bring him up to see what he can do. His spot in NXT is already unclear, so there could be a chance of this eventually happening.

53. SmackDown – Big Show

Big Show joins Kane and Mark Henry in a similar role as a figure of the past for WWE. He’ll help sell a few tickets. The difference here is Show will face NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in a match at WrestleMania 33. After that, could this be it for the World’s Largest Athlete?

54. Raw – No Way Jose

No Way Jose has a wealth of charisma and is still very green in the ring. It seems like a somewhat similar situation to Adam Rose, mostly with the gimmick. Jose would be used in comedy segments and try to rile up the fans. Whether this works on the main roster remains to be seen, as Rose failed during his two years on the main roster.

55. SmackDown – Erick Rowan

Rowan has been absent for a number of months with an injury, his latest one over the past few years. His spot in the Wyatt Family may not be guaranteed upon return, as the current version of the group is in disarray.

56. Raw – Jinder Mahal

Mahal returned to WWE shortly after the brand split and has been used in a role similar to his first stint. This places him low in the redraft.

57. SmackDown – Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

Almas had plenty of hype after being signed in the fall of 2015. He then debuted at NXT TakeOver: The End against fan-favorite Tye Dillinger, which led to everything falling apart upon arrival. This then saw him lose at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II and turn heel, which still hasn’t put much stock into his career. Now Cien is stuck in no man’s land in NXT, but like Hideo Itami, could that mean the main roster uses him as depth?

58. Raw – Darren Young

Young had something going with his repackaging in the summer. Then came his Battleground match with the Miz, which pretty much pulled him off TV except for Main Event. Now that he’s injured, there’s little chance we’ll hear from him until the summer of this year.

59. SmackDown – Zack Ryder

Ryder had something going with Mojo Rawley after winning the battle royal, but destroyed his knee during the match. Now the Long Island Iced Z will be out of action for months and should find himself back with Rawley this summer.

60. Raw – Bo Dallas

Dallas took on a more serious gimmick for a few months, then disappeared. He would remain in a back-end role on the roster with a redraft.

61. SmackDown – The Shining Stars

The Shining Stars were repackaged in 2016 and fell directly back into the bottom of the tag team division. There’s not much stock to put in them.

62. Raw – Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke flashed potential in NXT, but got called up way earlier than expected. She needs time in developmental to work on her in-ring work, and WWE has mostly kept her off TV for the past two months. Since the former doesn’t seem like it’s happening, Brooke will likely keep her spot at the bottom of the women’s division.

63. SmackDown – Curtis Axel

AxelMania? Nope.

64. Raw – Curt Hawkins

Remember the weeks of vignettes to hype Curt Hawkins, only for him to eventually lose within seconds? Yeah, Curt Hawkins.

How would your redraft of the WWE brand split look six months later? Who would go first?

