WWE Raw Viewership for January 16, 2017: Brock Lesnar Returns

How does the viewership look for the January 16, 2017, episode of WWE Raw?

WWE Raw has struggled with viewership throughout the brand split, seeing their numbers dip below three million on multiple occasions. This happened on the January 9 episode of the show.

The numbers are in for the January 16 episode, however, and they’re up from the previous Monday. ShowBuzz Daily’s analysis of the show is out, and it has Raw at 3.271 million viewers for the Little Rock, AR event. The first hour had 3.519 million viewers, the second hour had 3.221 million, and the third barely stayed above the threshold at 3.074 million.

Here’s a look at Raw’s viewership totals for 2017 so far:

January 2 – 3.046 million viewers

January 9 – 2.907 million viewers

January 16 – 3.271 million viewers

The January 16 show would see the return of Brock Lesnar to Raw. He had been away since the Survivor Series pay-per-view, which saw Goldberg defeat him in 86 seconds. Paul Heyman then entered Lesnar into the Royal Rumble match, thus why the latter man showed up this past Monday. He ended up wreaking havoc on the top names of the Flagship Show.

The main event of Raw also saw Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn face Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag match. Jericho, Owens, and Strowman would win via pinfall. A post-match brawl on the stage would also ensue and leave KO standing tall by powerbombing Reigns through the announcer’s table.

Next Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will head to the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH for their go-home Royal Rumble show. Both Lesnar and Goldberg will be on the show, marking their first time around each other since Survivor Series. Theqarena.com is also advertising Rollins vs. Jericho, along with Owens and Reigns in action as well. Will viewership for the 23rd top the 16th?

