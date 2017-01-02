WWE Raw Results: Live Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 2

Follow along with our live review of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

2017 is here, which means a brand new year of WWE Raw will begin on Monday, January 2. The show is set to begin the push toward the January 29, Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will get us closer to WrestleMania 33 in April.

Goldberg will appear on Raw for the first time since announcing his intention of being in the Royal Rumble match in November. This came one day after his shocking 86-second victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

In WWE.com’s preview, they are teasing that the former WCW star may have a message for Lesnar. It’s also noted that he “never makes an appearance unless it means something.” Could that mean he announces his spot in the Royal Rumble entrant order?

The big match set for Raw is Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match. This should put an end to this long-standing feud between these two, which last saw Zayn survive 10 minutes in the ring with the Mountain of a Man. It’s going to be quite difficult for the Underdog from the Underground to get his opponent down for 10 seconds, so does he stand any chance of doing so?

The preview is also teasing that Bayley got “defeated and unfairly taken out of [Raw Women’s Championship] contention.” This is despite beating Charlotte on a handful of occasions. Does that mean we’re in for yet another match between these two soon?

Then there’s the WWE Universal Championship scene. Kevin Owens is already set to defend the belt against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble with Chris Jericho locked in a shark cage above the ring. How might WWE build to this match on Raw?

Also look out for Seth Rollins potentially calling out Triple H (again), Neville’s quest to reign over the cruiserweights, and the next step for Cesaro and Sheamus’ Raw Tag Team Championship reign. This could all be seen when Raw goes on the air at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on