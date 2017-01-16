WWE Raw Results: Live Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 16

Follow along with our live review of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

On Monday night, the latest episode of WWE Raw will take place from Little Rock, AR. This will see one of the final shows before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view go down, including having a big name return. Other ways of building the event could be seen as well.

Brock Lesnar will make his WWE return on Raw. He is appearing for the first time since the Survivor Series PPV in November, which saw him lose to Goldberg in 86 seconds. This marked the first pinfall defeat for the Beast Incarnate since WrestleMania 29 against Triple H.

We already know that Lesnar will be part of the Royal Rumble match, as he entered back in November. He could be on a path to go head-to-head with Goldberg again, who was the first person to join the field after Survivor Series. Will Lesnar be on a path of destruction as returns to TV for the first time in two months?

The build for Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble should continue on Raw. What may be touched on first in Reigns’ United States Championship loss to Chris Jericho on last Monday’s show. This saw a two-on-one handicap match, which featured plenty of double-team attacks from Jeri-KO, take down the Big Dog.

A rematch for the belt should be expected, potentially taking place in Little Rock. That’s if WWE wants to keep things status quo and not push him directly to focusing on the Universal Title. What will be the decision on Raw?

All of this and more will be seen on Monday’s episode of Raw as we hear toward the Royal Rumble PPV. Follow our coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on