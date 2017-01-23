WWE Raw Live Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 23

Follow along with our review of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the final show before the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is fast approaching, as it will take place on Sunday, January 29. However, before we get there, Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will air their final build. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Raw’s biggest stars are set to appear.

The focus will be on the Royal Rumble match since the top stars will all be around for Raw. Goldberg, Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, and others are going to look to stake their claim for why they will win and receive a title shot at WrestleMania 33. Given how WWE likes to give fans a preview of what’s to come in the Royal Rumble matches, expect things to break down between all these Superstars with a huge brawl.

Something else that will be highlighted is Goldberg and Lesnar going face-to-face for the first time since Survivor Series. This saw the Beast Incarnate go down in 86 seconds to the former WCW star. Will they brawl, or wait until the Royal Rumble match?

WWE is also teasing more Royal Rumble entrants as part of their Raw preview. There are already 18 Superstars entered into the match, so who else could join? We have seen the top stars of the brand already submit their names. Maybe it’s possible some of the undercard talents become official then.

The Charlotte vs. Bayley build will also continue. We saw a version of Poetry Slam 101 last Monday. Does that mean we’re in store for singing this time around?

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will also contend for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. First, they will likely come head-to-head after Owens’ powerbombing of Reigns through the announce table. Will the Big Dog get retribution?

At 8:00 p.m. ET, begin following along with our coverage of WWE Raw. What could happen six days before the Royal Rumble PPV?

