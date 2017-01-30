WWE Raw, January 30 Live Stream: Watch Royal Rumble Fallout Online

A look at how to watch Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw online, which features fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

On Monday night, the latest episode of WWE Raw will take place. It should be an intriguing one, as fallout from the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be seen. This should also begin to develop feuds for WrestleMania 33.

The Royal Rumble match winner, Randy Orton, is on SmackDown, so he will not be part of the show. However, the runner-up, Roman Reigns, should be around often on Raw. He had an interesting run-in with the Undertaker during the Royal Rumble match, eliminating the future WWE Hall of Famer. They had a mini war of words before parting ways. Could we see these two have an interaction on Raw, if Taker shows up?

Reigns also lost the WWE Universal Championship match earlier on the show. He would lose after Braun Strowman interfered, putting the former Shield man through a table with a running powerslam. These two could meet on Raw, with Strowman potentially explaining why he cost Reigns the match at the Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins and Stephanie McMahon are set to meet over what happened at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. This saw Rollins invade the ring to call out Triple H, who did enter the venue. However, security would be ushered out to take the Architect away. What could the fallout be from this?

Now that Kevin Owens has Reigns out of the picture, his next opponent may be a point of emphasis. It could be this guy, but that’s no guarantee until it happens on WWE TV.

Details on how to watch Monday’s episode of Raw can be seen below:

Date: Monday, January 30

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Laredo, TX

Venue: Laredo Energy Arena

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

What could happen on the Royal Rumble fallout episode of Raw? Who could show up?

