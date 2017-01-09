WWE RAW, Jan. 9 live stream: Watch online

WWE RAW will be live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Monday, Jan. 9. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

WWE RAW always seems to heat up whenever you get into January and February. That makes sense, considering that the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania are on the horizon then. Monday, Jan. 9 should be no different as WWE RAW heads to New Orleans, LA and the Smoothie King Center for an action-packed and star-studded affair.

Set to appear and likely to appear are two legends, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, respectively. Considering that New Orleans is rumored to be hosting WrestleMania 34, we could be getting an announcement then about that on WWE RAW.

What’s more, there is also going to be some in-ring action worth tuning in for. Roman Reigns’ plight against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho continues, but the odds are stacked against him once again. He’ll be in a handicap match on WWE RAW defending his United States Championship.

With legends likely to appear on the show and the continued drama between the likes of Owens, Jericho and Reigns, WWE RAW will be can’t-miss action this week. You can catch it all on USA Network, but can also stream the show online via USA Live TV. Access the service online or through the app simply by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for Monday’s show are below:

Date: Monday, January 9

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans, LA

Arena: Smoothie King Center

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

With the Royal Rumble coming up, you can’t afford to be out of the loop on all of the action happening on WWE RAW. In a big city like New Orleans, that’s going to be massive. Subsequently, be sure to catch all of the wrestling action that’ll be going down in the bayou.

