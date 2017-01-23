WWE RAW, Jan. 23 live stream: Watch online

WWE RAW on Jan. 23 will be live from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Just one episode of WWE RAW remains until WWE Royal Rumble 2017. That episode will take the superstars to Cleveland, OH for a show that promises to tease and potentially deliver fireworks of its own. Perhaps the biggest reason why that would be the case is that Goldberg is scheduled to appear at Quicken Loans Arena. And these days, where there’s Goldberg, there’s a good chance Brock Lesnar will be there as well.

Almost certainly Goldberg is there and will get into something with Lesnar to help tease their appearances in the Rumble match. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will again tease their Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. And of course, Chris Jericho will also be in the fold for the show as he’s Owens’ best friend after all.

Meanwhile, we can also expect to see the likes of the New Day, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Sheamus and Cesaro, Braun Strowman and plenty of other superstars making their presence felt on Monday in Cleveland.

WWE RAW airs on USA Network with liv streaming available on USA Live TV online and the USA Now app. Access both by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription,

Details for Monday’s show are below:

Date: Monday, Jan. 23

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, OH

Arena: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

You never truly know what to expect from a go-home show—especially for a pay-per-view as big as Royal Rumble. It could be horribly mundane to keep talent safe, but could also be wild. With Goldberg coming in, let’s hope for the latter from Cleveland on Monday.

