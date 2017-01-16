WWE RAW, Jan. 16 live stream: Watch online

WWE RAW will be live from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, AR on Monday, Jan. 16. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

WWE RAW is set to really start heating up with just under two weeks remaining until the 2017 Royal Rumble. As the show heads to the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, AR on Monday, Jan. 16, there could be definite fireworks. That’s because one of the marquee entrants in the Rumble match, the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, is scheduled to appear. And whenever Lesnar and Paul Heyman are on WWE RAW, you never know what could happen.

Lesnar’s appearance is obviously the headlining portion of the show, but there’s plenty more to follow. Roman Reigns lost the United States Championship to Chris Jericho one week ago on WWE RAW. Now Y2J and his best friend, Kevin Owens, hold a belt apiece heading into Little Rock. Even still, Reigns won’t stop coming at the pair of pals with a Universal Championship match against Owens looming at Royal Rumble.

Moreover, we should see more start to develop in the WWE RAW Women’s division. Sasha Banks and Bayley seem to have a growing problem with Stephanie McMahon. While that may be so and should further develop, Bayley also has a match at the Rumble against Women’s Champion Charlotte for the belt.

On top of all of that, you never know who is going to appear and who will be making their Royal Rumble intentions known on WWE RAW this time of year. As Rumble and, subsequently, WrestleMania season kick into gear, the show becomes more must-watch than ever before.

As always, WWE RAW airs live on USA Network, but you can also stream the show online. Simply access USA Live TV online or through the USA Now app and log in using a cable or satellite subscription to access the service and stream.

Details for Monday’s show are below:

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Little Rock, AR

Arena: Verizon Arena

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

With the increasing unpredictability and volatility on WWE RAW, the show should really be picking up. Moreover, superstars such as Lesnar appearing ups the ante further. And in the end, the show should ultimately benefit and be a treat to watch.

