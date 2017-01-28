WWE NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Live Results: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

Follow along with our review of the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live special.

On Saturday night, WWE’s Royal Rumble Weekend will kick off with NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. This will take place at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX and be the brand’s first live special of 2017.

Five matches will be seen at TakeOver—three of them have championships on the line, with the other two being standard singles bouts. A handful of Superstars are also making their TakeOver debut, including Roderick Strong, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Eric Young.

In potentially the show’s opener, Young and Tye Dillinger will square off. This feud began when EY wanted the Perfect 10 to join SAnitY, but refused the invitation. A brawl would ensue and lead to all four members of the stable attacking Dillinger. Can he get his revenge on Saturday night?

Strong and Andrade “Cien” Almas will go head-to-head after seeing tensions escalate over the past few weeks. Which Superstar will get a much-needed win at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio?

In the NXT Tag Team Championship match, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are putting the belts on the line against the Authors of Pain. This could be a David vs. Goliath like matchup with size being a difference between both teams. Can DIY retain their titles?

Asuka will put the NXT Women’s Championship on the line against not one, not two, but three Superstars. Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce will all get a title opportunity for the first time in their respective careers, so can any of them supersede the Empress of Tomorrow?

The main event of TakeOver will see Shinsuke Nakamura put the NXT Championship on the line against Bobby Roode. This is the first title match since August 2015 that will not feature Samoa Joe, who isn’t set to be on the card. How glorious will Roode need to be to stop Nakamura’s second championship reign?

The full match card for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio can be seen below:

NXT Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. The Authors of Pain

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, follow along with our coverage of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. What could happen at the show?

