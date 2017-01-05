WWE NXT: Spoilers for January 2017, TakeOver: San Antonio

What would go down at the WWE NXT taping on Thursday night?

On Thursday night, WWE NXT returned to Full Sail University for the first TV taping of 2017. This would see three episodes get taped, which will lead the show into NXT TakeOver: San Antonio; it will precede the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Saturday, January 28.

Plenty would go down as NXT opened up the new year. Who would show up? What matches got made for TakeOver?

January 11

A video is shown of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attacking Asuka before the TV taping.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Bridges and Mary Estrella. After the match, Asuka came down to the ring after being called out by Billie and Peyton. They would attack Asuka until Nikki Cross made the save. Nikki would then take out Asuka and leave.

Elias Samson defeated Jonathan Cruz.

Andrade Almas defeated Oney Lorcan. After the match, Almas cut an angry promo in Spanish after being asked what he expects in 2017.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retained the NXT Tag Team Championship over the Revival. The Authors of Pain attacked Gargano and Ciampa after the match ended.

January 18

Nikki Cross defeated an enhancement talent.

Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler. Strong is asked about Almas wanting to go after him, but says he’s focused on the NXT Championship.

Tye Dillinger cut a promo on if he belongs in NXT until SAnitY interrupted. Eric Young offered Dillinger Swayer Fulton’s jacket, but turned it down, leading to a brawl. Big Damo then came out from the crowd to attack Dillinger. He accepted Fulton’s jacket.

#NXTFSLive Tye throws the jacket down, EY keeps pitching the team pic.twitter.com/3hRAh7pQL9 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 6, 2017

Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan.

Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura have a contract signing for their NXT Championship match at TakeOver: San Antonio. This eventually leads to a war of words and a staredown.

January 25

Aliyah defeated Mandy Rose.

No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves. After the match, Elias Samson interrupted Jose’s interview and started singing. After Jose makes up a song to mock Samson, he goes to the ring, but gets laid out by NWJ.

Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins.

TM-61 defeated the Revival in a quick match, leading to Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson attacking Nick Miller and Shane Thorne. Dash and Dawson targeted the knee of Thorne, who had to be assisted out of the ring by officials.

NXT GM William Regal announces that Asuka vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross for the NXT Women’s Championship will take place at TakeOver. He brings out the four women, who “assured him” things wouldn’t result in a brawl. Billie and Peyton end up attacking from behind, but get taken out by Asuka and Nikki, who then get separated by security.

#NXTFSLive @WWEPeytonRoyce & @BillieKayWWE out to speak on the Women's Championship Fatal Four Way at Takeover San Antonio pic.twitter.com/ctbqyPPkQt — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 6, 2017

To close the taping, Shinsuke Nakamura was in the ring to thank the fans, until Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) returned to challenge him.

Plenty went down with these taped WWE NXT episodes. How will this all look in the future when it airs on TV?

This article originally appeared on