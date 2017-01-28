WWE NXT: Spoilers for February 1 at TakeOver: San Antonio

Follow along with the live spoilers for the WWE NXT Taping at TakeOver: San Antonio.

On Saturday night, NXT TakeOver: San Antonio will take place. This is WWE NXT’s first live special of 2017 after capping off 2017 with a show in Toronto, Canada. Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Bobby Roode, and Tye Dillinger will be among the Superstars in action.

However, before TakeOver: San Antonio went live on the WWE Network at the Freeman Coliseum, a special NXT taping would take place. Matches that were recorded will air on the Wednesday, February 1 episode, before developmental heads back to Florida.

Here’s a look at everything that happened during the pre-TakeOver recording:

WWE United Kingdom star Wolfgang vs. Aaron Solow would be the dark match.

Ember Moon defeated Aliyah in the opening match.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Oney Lorcan. This is Bate’s first WWE appearance since winning the UK Tournament earlier this month.

No Way Jose defeated Elias Samson to close the taping.

Moon isn’t going to wrestle at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, so it makes sense that she would appear beforehand. She’s also a native of Texas, making this a homecoming of sorts for the rising NXT star.

Bate getting an opportunity to be on NXT gives us a glimpse at what he and other UK-signed stars may be doing for WWE going forward. Maybe this eventually results in a TakeOver match instead of a taped bout.

No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson is a match that builds off what they did on the recent episodes of WWE NXT. Jose getting the win sends the crowd happy into the TakeOver: San Antonio live special.

What do you think of these results for the upcoming episode of WWE NXT? Are you looking forward to any of these matches?

