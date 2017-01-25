WWE NXT Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 25

The final episode of NXT before TakeOver: San Antonio aired on Wednesday. Find out everything that happened to build towards the big show!

Previously on WWE NXT, the card for TakeOver: San Antonio kind of fell into place. A pair of championship matches had already been signed. One of those matches got the ol’ WWE contract signing segment. All you really need to know: Bobby Roode is a shiba inu who hates everything but himself.

A third championship match was signed last week, as well. The NXT Women’s Championship will be defended in a fatal four way match in San Antonio. Sadly, none of those four women are Ember Moon.

And The Revival continued to be “top guys” by literally breaking their competition, TM61. That’ll show those tilapia!

This week, the road to TakeOver comes to an end, as we’re a mere three days away from the big show. One of the big matches is the aforementioned Women’s Championship match. All four competitors will meet face to face tonight.

Also announced to take place this week is a singles match between Ember Moon and Liv Morgan. The NXT Women’s division is evolving, and those two have a big part in it’s future. What will happen when they meet in the center of the ring?

Please continue reading for all the highlight’s from Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

Results: Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan via pinfall

Rating: 2.8 out of 5 stars

So last week, Liv Morgan challenged Ember Moon to a match to show “where the real competition in the women’s division is at.” And, honestly, it’s kind of true. Even though they’re not in the title match this Saturday, they have the most developed stories right now.

It’s a testament to the Performance Center and all the coaches that Morgan has developed to the point she’s at relatively quickly. It seems like only yesterday I was pointing out that she was greener than Ralph Nader. Ah, they grow up so fast!

Not sure how I feel about the commentary starting to bring up that Ember Moon is still undefeated in NXT. We’re still dealing with Asuka being undefeated and champion, do we need her likely next challenger to be undefeated too?

This match was surprisingly good, but as is often the case on the final episode of a set of tapings it suffered from a dead crowd. The bump Liv took to the outside was comparatively crazy, and it legitimizes both competitors.

Quick aside: Who’s the agent teaching literally ever woman superstar in NXT the guillotine choke? Bayley has used it, Asuka has used it, and now tonight Liv busted it out. Is the guillotine the NXT women’s superkick?

Andrade Almas and Roderick Strong Backstage

I really enjoy that Almas knows English, but speaks Spanish for heat – but I kind of cringe at the same time. He can fully express himself in English – “I’m going to kick… his face!” is excellent – but he knows people hate someone they can’t understand. I don’t know the wisdom behind it with the political climate as it is, but as long as it’s tastefully done I’m on board.

That said, why should I be cheering for Roddy Strong? He just kind of seems like a jerk, you know? I mean, he showed up with Austin Aries at first, so clearly he has no problem being a jerk.

No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

Result: No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves via pinfall

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Glad to see Reeves getting that bump up to the next step – ring entrance! Oh, and he’s getting a bit of a character, too, as opposed to NPC #3.

One good thing Reeves did in this match was reveal Jose’s kryptonite – dude can’t say no to a dance party. Even if it’s in the middle of a match, Jose will break it down instead of breaking your nose. Reeves realized that and suckered Jose in, and controlled a good portion of the match because of it.

The party is BACK ON as @WWENoWayJose brings the fight right back to @KonaReevesWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yitqgjva8y — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2017

But Jose is poised to be a breakout star, and Reeves is just chubby baby Dwayne Johnson, so Jose comes back for the win. Then he gets interrupted by Elias Samson and I am completely in favor of a program between these two. Think about it: You have the most exciting performer in NXT against the most frustrating member of NXT. One guy could get cheered slapping someone’s grandmother, and one guy who could get booed pulling a baby out of a burning building.

Hopefully these two get a chance to put something together, because both guys are secretly pretty good in the ring. Samson had improved tremendously since his slight retooling following the injury that held him out of action. Jose is a stud, plain and simple. Do it, Hunter.

Chris Atkins vs. Eric Young (w/ Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain)

Result: Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins via pinfall

Rating: 2.0 out of 5 stars

Does Eric Young win money for avoiding the MasterLock, or does the challenge only apply if you break it? Wait, what? Sorry, Chris Atkins is not Chris Masters. That’s my bad, that’s on me.

It’s a squash match, which seems to be the state of SAnitY right now. Nikki Cross last week, Young this week – tune in next week for Alexander Wolfe wiping the floor with HoHo Lun!

I will say this: Young is deceptively strong. The hangman’s choke on the turnbuckle was one thing, but hitting the wheelbarrow neckbreaker on Atkins was impressive. Atkins is a big dude (and definitely not Chris Masters).

Another thing that needs to be said: When Killian Dain (nee Damo) finally gets to have a match, it’s going to be lit. For a big man, he’s incredibly agile and quick. Hopefully he shies away from the Bray Wyatt senton spots, and gets to do his own thing.

Playing up the numbers game aspect of Young vs. Tye Dillinger at TakeOver is a good idea and all, but everyone is forgetting that 10 > 4. Even if Dain and Wolfe are the size of two men apiece.

Shane Thorne Injury Update

Seven to nine months? Jeez, man, that’s awful. I highly doubt Dash and Dawson stick around NXT that long to finish this feud, which is also awful.

TakeOver: San Antonio Preview Recap

Two segments of tonight’s episode were devoted to previewing title matches at TakeOver. First things first, as always WWE’s production crew has put together a pair of phenomenal video packages to hype up the crowd. In less than three minutes apiece (or so it felt), everything you need to know about the NXT Title match and the Tag Team Title match is presented in an easy to digest, exciting form.

The tag match video was great for the sheer villainy of Paul Ellering. He is, as Corey Graves pointed out when he first appeared, one of the greatest managers in wrestling history. He brought these two unknowns to the brink of permanent glory. They won the prestigious tag team tournament in NXT late last year. Now they can add some gold belts to the trophy.

But DIY thrives on two things above all else – emotion, and confidence. It may be cliche to say that, because everyone feeds on those elements. But when you look at the NXT careers of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, every one of their highlights is an emotional moment. The CWC, TakeOVers in Brooklyn and Toronto – it’s unbelievable.

As far as confidence, it’s both confidence in themselves and deflecting the confidence of their opponents. Remember, The Revival was suuuuuper confident heading into every match against DIY. How’d that work out in the end?

There’s really not much to add about the Nakamura vs. Roode package that I didn’t mention last week. The focus on Nakamura’s arrival was welcomed, and the fanfare he brought with him being highlighted shows how big a deal he really is. Personally, I think his time in NXT is dwindling down and he’ll be on Monday or Tuesday nights before too long.

NXT Women’s Championship Match Face Off

Look, I like Billie Kay and Peyton Royce as much as the next guy, but it’s absolutely criminal that the championship match on Saturday isn’t a singles match between Asuka and Cross. I have never wanted to see a singles match so badly in my life.

Let’s break down the whole segment quick before pining for Cross/Asuka:

When did William Regal become so naive? Just because the ladies said things wouldn’t get physical doesn’t make it so. Maybe because it wasn’t a contract signing?

Billie and Peyton are adorable in their synchronicity.

I know the Aussies are incredibly tall, but is Nikki Cross even four feet tall? She looked like she represented the Lollipop Guild when she hit the ring compared to Billie and Peyton.

CRAZY ASUKA IS THE BEST ASUKA.

Of course, things don’t stay peaceful, but the absolute best part of the segment was Asuka MDK’ing that “security guard.” Sometimes I think I’m the only person who truly wants to see intergender competition because of moments like this. Look at this kick and tell me you don’t want to see more!

This security guard may be looking to switch careers right about now… @WWEAsuka #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TaFrUu0Hee — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2017

I know the dive to the outside was supposed to be the apex of the segment, but I thought it was a step down from the kick to the head. Not that it wasn’t impressive, but it really drove home the point that a singles match was the way to go here.

What did you think about this week’s episode of WWE NXT?

This article originally appeared on