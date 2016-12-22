WWE NXT Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for December 21

Find out what happened on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, featuring a fatal four-way match to choose the next challenger for the NXT Championship.

Previously on WWE NXT, the episode opened with a championship cage match. After losing the NXT Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura in Japan, Samoa Joe got his rematch in Australia. This time, however, Joe failed to regain the title, and Nakamura is still champion.

In other action last week, a mini tournament got underway. The goal of this series of matches was to determine the competitors for a fatal four-way match. The winner of that match would be crowned the number one contender to the NXT Championship. The title match would presumably take place at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, over the Royal Rumble weekend in January.

The first match saw Tye Dillinger defeat Eric Young via disqualification. The other members of SAnitY – including Damo, who may or may not be in the group – got involved, ending the contest due to the interference. Andrade Almas defeated No Way Jose in the second match, then Roderick Strong defeated Elias Samson. In the main event, Bobby Roode gloriously defeated Oney Lorena, setting the field for the big match.

That fatal four way takes place on tonight’s episode. With a shot at the NXT Championship up for grabs, all four men will be sure to be on top of their game. The sentimental favorite would likely be Tye Dillinger, who has the crowd on his side every night. But does the Perfect Ten have what it takes to top such stiff competition?

Billie Kay (w/ Peyton Royce) vs. Daria Berenato

Result: Billie Kay defeated Daria Berenato via pinfall

Rating: 2.1 out of 5 stars

If I was a betting man, I’d say that the developmental crew is really high on Berenato’s upside. She’s getting a pretty sizable chunk of television time in recent weeks. Besides that, she’s getting some decent character work in. Outside of an actual talking promo, she’s developing some good repetitive tics in that will help the crowd connect. Taking the gloves off is a beautiful touch.

Berenato’s MMA background will be a big positive for her, too. Anyone with even the most tangential knowledge of WWE knows about Brock Lesnar and his time in UFC. The WWE’s association – whatever it is or ends up as – with Ronda Rousey is well publicized, too. Having a full-time wrestler who is a legit MMA fighter ties into that, and it can only serve to benefit Daria.

And up until the finish, Berenato looked pretty good in the ring. She’s coming along nicely. Being in the ring with Kay is good, because she’s got a ton of experience prior to joining NXT.

The two on one advantage proves too much, as well it should at this point in the arcs of all three characters. Kay and Royce throw down the challenge to Asuka after the match, which LOL. Asuka’s response later in the show furthers the Nikki Cross tease, which is super exciting.

Bonus points for ring announcer Andrea D’Marco clearly pronouncing the ‘T’ in Peyton. Remember last week when she called her “Pey-uhn” backstage?

Authors of Pain (w/ Paul Ellering) vs. Anthony Bowens & John Ortagun

Result: Authors of Pain defeated Anthony Bowens & John Ortagun via knockout

Rating: 1.9 out of 5 stars

This is the match that got attention during the tapings when the Authors of Pain nearly killed one of their opponents. I saw some people online wondering if the match would air at all, whether edited or in full.

But the whole thing was shown, I’m guessing because Bowens turned out to be (relatively) okay in the end. But it was pretty scary looking, even with a quick camera cut to sort of hide it.

Looking at what happened before the ref stoppage here, the Authors continue to do what they do. Even if repetitive, it’s impressive. Both Akam and Rezar are crazy strong, and they seem to have a good mind for tag team wrestling in general.

Something that doesn’t happen nearly enough is when a dominant tag team literally predicts what their opponents will do. Ortagun wasn’t scared – or so he claims – but he tried to bail on the match. Problem was, he got cut off at the pass by a very large man. So he jumps back in the ring, only to eat a big splash in the corner. It’s great, and I love how the Authors are so smart for a relatively new team.

Of course, that falls on Paul Ellering. He’s a Hall of Fame manager for a reason, you know. Ellering has positioned Akam and Rezar as basically the number two contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship, behind The Revival. Whether it’s the current champions DIY, or if it’s The Revival, when Akam and Rezar get their title match in San Antonio it’s going to be intense.

Bobby Roode vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong vs. Tye Dillinger

Result: Bobby Roode defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas, Roderick Strong, and Tye Dillinger

Rating: 3.0 out of 5 stars

First things first – that video package in the segment immediately prior to the match was straight fire. I feel like once every couple of weeks, WWE or NXT produces some great video package, and then doesn’t load it up to YouTube for whatever reason. Tonight, it’s no different. Come on, WWE!

The action has ALREADY spilled outside the ring as our #1 Contender #Fatal4Way main event kicks off! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UB8bSYmLOY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 22, 2016

As for the match, it suffered from being too much of a “singles match with two guys resting outside the ring” deal. Multi-man matches are usually exciting because of the additional chaos of more bodies in a confined space. But when that gets neutralized, it’s just a bunch of separate singles matches with rest breaks.

That’s not to say the match was bad, per se. It was a really good set of matches mashed up into one. Roode is clearly portrayed as the favorite, and for good reason. He’s got the most experience, and his whole story so far has been centered on him being the literal best there is. Rood did a great job of isolating all his opponents, which is solid strategy – albeit what causes the quality of the match in terms of excitement to suffer.

It was a long time before the first elimination, which served to make all four men look like they were busting their butts for the title shot. And that’s what you want – everyone looking like they want the shot, and looking like they deserve the shot.

Strong getting the first elimination was a surprise, since I figured Dillinger and Roode would basically be trading eliminations. But the circumstances around the elimination were great. Roddy has a finisher that can be hit from “outta nowhere” in the Sick Kick. That sniper-like quality makes him a legit threat.

The Match Concludes

Dillinger coming back to eliminate Roddy was kind of what needed to happen. If you’re doing an elimination match, it had to come down to Dillinger and Roode. They had that great match in Toronto, and if Tye is going to be a big star, he’s got to conquer his Roode demon.

The chair was unnecessary, but it played into the “no disqualification” nature of the fatal four way. And Tye kept looking like he would overcome his history and win the big one, especially when he hit Roode with the Tye-breaker. Remember, that move has been bulletproof in NXT so far, and Roode kicked out. What could Tye have left? Turns out nothing, and he – once again – loses a big match.

If WWE/NXT is going to pull the trigger on Dillinger, the time is now. Look at the crowd reaction when Roode kicked out of the Tye-breaker. Everyone in Full Sail went from elation to devastation when the shoulder came up. Shock and disbelief on everyone’s face – that should be the sign that Tye is due. Look again at the disappointment when Roode hit the Glorious Drop – everyone knew Tye wasn’t kicking out, and as much as people may like Roode, it was heartbreaking.

Overall, it was a good match that could have – and should have – been better. But Roode vs. Nakamura is going to be fantastic.

