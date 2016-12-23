WWE NXT: Matches from Osaka, Japan Live Event to Air on December 28

The next episode of WWE NXT will have matches from the Osaka, Japan live event air.

On Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, matches from the Osaka, Japan live event will take place instead of action from Full Sail University. This show took place earlier in December just weeks after NXT TakeOver: Toronto and was the brand’s debut in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Five matches will take place on the December 28 show, including three for championships. Here’s a look at what will be seen:

The main event of the show will see Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship. This match already aired on a previous episode of the show, which saw Nakamura reclaim the title. He then defended it in a Steel Cage match at a live event in Australia.

Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against WWE Raw Superstar, Nia Jax. She took part in a one night only matchup against her former TakeOver: The End foe.

DIY made their first NXT Tag Team Championship defense at this event against Akira Tozawa and Tajiri of Japan. The latter two are set to be part of the cruiserweight division and 205 Live. How will these four Superstars match up in this live event match?

Four of WWE NXT’s rising female Superstars will be in action in a tag match. Liv Morgan and Aliyah are tagging against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. How will the future of the NXT women’s division fare on Wednesday?

The final match to air will see Oney Lorcan face Andrade “Cien” Almas. The former luchador is still the midst of his heel turn, which began during the fall. Can he pick up a win at this live event?

Plenty of action will go down on Wednesday night’s special WWE NXT event. Which matches are you looking forward to watching?

