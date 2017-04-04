WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle named GM of Monday Night RAW

Vince McMahon brought in a new general manager for RAW on Monday. The choice didn’t suck.

Former WWE Superstar and 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle will take over as GM, replacing Mick Foley, who was fired last month.

Angle was rumored to be the top candidate to replace Foley in recent weeks, and those rumors heated up over WrestleMania weekend when the Hall of Famer revealed that he would “likely be returning to a WWE ring” during an interview with ESPN.

Angle, an Olympic gold medalist in the 1996 Summer Games, won six WWE World Championships during his eight-year run with the company, from 1998-2006.