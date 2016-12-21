WWE released an epic alternate version of John Cena’s theme song ahead of his return

Even non-WWE fan’s can likely identify John Cena’s classic theme, as the Cena trumpets have become as iconic as the sound of glass breaking before a Stone Cold entrance.

Cena will finally return from an extended absence – during which he worked on his film career and hosted Saturday Night Live – on the final SmackDown episode of 2016 next Tuesday, and to celebrate the occasion WWE made a stirring highlight reel set to an almost haunting rendition of The Time Is Now.