James Ellsworth is asking social media fans to help him get to Royal Rumble

The indies-to-WWE story of James Ellsworth is one of the great stories in sports entertainment.

The 32-year-old wrestler has slowly but surely worked his way into the core of the WWE Universe, going from “jobber” to Braun Strowman to a WWE contract.

Now Ellsworth wants to land one of the coveted spots in the Royal Rumble, which will be held Jan. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Ellsworth took to Twitter on Saturday, asking fans to create a movement to get him into the ring for the big event, using the hashtag #EllsworthRumble to convince the powers that be.

After all, Ellsworth is no ordinary WWE Superstar — he does own three victories over champion AJ Styles.

Every man with two hands has a fighting chance.