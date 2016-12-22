WWE: How Neville’s Shocking Heel Turn Will Resurrect His Career

Neville returned to the ring at Roadblock this past Sunday night. With that return came the bold turn of events that had fans shocked and others rejoicing in response.

Call Sunday night’s events a declaration for Neville. After a floundering post-NXT run on the main roster, fans all but gave up hope for one of NXT’s brightest and most talented prospects. He had seemed to get lost in the shuffle after his SummerSlam 2015 appearance teaming up with actor Stephen Amell to take on Stardust and King Barrett. An ankle injury sidelined the Man Gravity Forgot for several months including missing WrestleMania which didn’t help his cause.

But now a new side to Neville is being displayed in addition to debunking rumors of using him in the Cruiserweight division. Neville was one of the names that were in the conversation among fans to be added to the division after the success of the Cruiserweight Classic. It seems that WWE is definitely on board with the idea and there was no better way to introduce him to the division that with a blindsiding heel turn against Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and T.J. Perkins. Neville is ready to stake his claim on the main roster finally and the best place for him to do that is in the Cruiserweight Division.

Michael Cole said on commentary that Neville and Swann were great friends in addition to Neville training Swann. Already there is a connection that is established between the two and a rhyme to his reason per Neville’s promo on this Monday’s Raw. Neville is angry and ready to take charge no matter what. In this case, the division needed a punch in terms of story and that punch is Neville vs. Swann. It not only makes Swann even more relatable to the fans but it furthers his cause to be successful in the Cruiserweight Division given his backstory. It is a classic friend-turned- enemy storyline.

It pretty much looks as though Neville will be in the hunt for the Cruiserweight Championship. The Championship has already changed hands twice since the initial crowning for CWC winner Perkins. If Neville is able to defeat Swann whenever this match happens, the reign should be lengthy versus the short reigns thus far. Dominant champions are the trend in WWE, and it should be no different for the Cruiserweights. Neville can be that dominant champion the Cruiserweight Division needs/

Neville’s the big story of this week, and it was one that WWE got right thus far. Neville’s talent will serve the Cruiserweight Division well. In addition to the matches he can put on with the other Cruiserweights, his experience only enhances that overall. This is not to say that the input of the other Cruiserweights is null and void. They aren’t and the success of the Cruiserweight Classic is a testament to that. The addition of Neville in the Cruiserweight Division only helps it further.

2016 wasn’t Neville’s year, but perhaps 2017 will paint a much better picture for the former NXT Champion. It will be a matter of time before the British Superstar will add the Cruiserweight Championship to his list of accolades.

