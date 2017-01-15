WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Passes Away at Age 73

After a lengthy battle with stomach cancer, WWE Hall of Fame Jimmy Snuka has reportedly passed away at the age of 73.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka has dealt with stomach cancer since 2015 and as recent as December 2016, he reportedly had six months to live, according to TMZ. He would be dealing with dementia, along with this.

After a lengthy health battle, PW Insider is reporting that on Sunday, Snuka passed away at the age of 73. Our condolences to his family.

Snuka made a name for himself in WWE during the 1980’s, becoming one of the company’s biggest stars. He had classic matches with the likes of Bob Backlund, Don Muraco in a Steel Cage, and an unforgettable moment with Roddy Piper in a “Piper’s Pit” segment.

In 1996, Snuka would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he would continue to make appearances over the next two decades in wrestling. Superfly even wrestled for a brief time in the 2008 Royal Rumble match and in a three-on-one handicap bout against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

Over the past year, Snuka had been embroiled in a murder investigation for the death of Nancy Argentino. Argentino, a girlfriend of Snuka’s, died from numerous brain-related injuries in 1983 (h/t CNN). The case would be reopened in 2015, leading to the Fiji-born wrestler being arrested for third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. This would go on for the next year until Snuka had recently been deemed not competent enough to stand trial (h/t Deadspin). The charges would be dropped on January 3.

Jimmy Snuka will be remembered by some as one of the biggest stars in wrestling from the 1980’s. There will be others that remember his arrest for third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, since it’s still a relatively fresh topic.

